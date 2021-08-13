Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music artist Saahil Bhargava is ready to take the music scene by storm! After competing with music legends like Paul McCartney, and Yo-Yo Ma at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, Saahil Bhargava is all set to unveil his first-ever EP - RONIN today.

Using the art of brilliant storytelling via music, the five-song EP, RONIN sees Saahil Bhargava once again combine thought-provoking lyrics with melodies that take little or no time to strike the right chord. With songs titled Wind, Mama, Kohima, Ronin, and an intro, Overture, the EP explores different unique themes - it deep dives into despair, grief, panic, and inner conflict.

His latest song, Ronin, explores the debate between doing what you think is “good” vs. doing what you think (or have been told) is “right” through the eyes of samurai. Wind revolves around the story about a man living his last day and how he tries to enjoy the beauty that surrounds him in his final moments. On the other hand, the fast-paced track Mama, with pulsating vocals, is about a young woman trying to escape a hostile environment only to become the same person as her oppressors. Taking inspiration from its title, the song Mama leaves a lasting impact as the woman, now a mother, sees her children want to escape their reality, just like she once did.

Using the backdrop of the Battle of Kohima from WW2, the hard-hitting song Kohima explores the despair and desperation that comes in the heat of a brutal battle from a young soldier’s perspective. Having captivated not just music lovers but also gamers from across the world, the track to this very day receives raving reviews on YouTube owing to its stunning visuals, pacey composition, and impeccable storytelling style.

Speaking about his EP, Saahil Bhargava said, “I’m so glad to finally release this EP and tell these stories. As an independent musician, my journey has been fascinating, and I hope to continue collaborating with talented artists from different mediums. Hopefully, this is the start to many more releases this year.”

The past few months have been one to remember for Saahil Bhargava for he earned a nomination at the LA Shorts International Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious and largest international short film festivals, for his music video Kohima.

His penchant for the stellar implementation of animation as a means of storytelling continues to rake in the love and appreciation from fans worldwide. Apart from all his musical pursuits, Saahil Bhargava also doubles up as the Head of Teen and Adult Animation at Rainshine Animation, a division of Rainshine Global Inc.

Saahil Bhargava’s EP- Ronin is available across all streaming platforms