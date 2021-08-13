For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Aug 2021 15:29

Bella Poarch's 'Inferno' is a 'fantasy' she wishes was true

MUMBAI: Bella Poarch is the reason why hell is so hot.

Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only because it was a banger. But also because it featured Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and many other recognizable social media celebrities, whose fans flocked to see their appearance.

On August 5, Poarch teased her second music video, ‘Inferno,’ and fans immediately noticed the bellhops and hotel staff in a particular scene were played by Twitch stars Adin Ross, Disguised Toast, Ludwig, Pokimane, TommyInnit, Valkyrae, and more.

Poarch’s music career is off to a flying start. In addition to having two successful music videos of her own, she also appeared in the music video for Sub Urban’s ‘Cirque.’

Poarch revealed "Trigger warning: As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven't been ready to share with you just yet. It's very hard for me to talk about. But I'm ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It's a fantasy I wish was true. I'm looking forward to sharing this with you all".

