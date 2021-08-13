For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Aug 2021 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

Akshay-Vaani sizzle in Sakhiyan2.0 -the new song from Bellbottom!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s upcoming espionage thriller Bell Bottom is one of the most anticipated films this year. The nail-biting trailer which channels the 80's vibe at its best has garnered a positive response from the audience. Trade and industry peers have lauded Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar for unlocking cinemas with his big release.

After watching Akshay and Vanni's chemistry in the first song Marjaawaan which is already touted as the romantic track of the year, the makers have unveiled a new song titled as Sakhiyan2.0.

The peppy track has been composed by Babbu along with Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi who have also given the music for the film. Maninder Buttar and Zara Khan have given the vocals. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel

Filmed on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the song has the superstar looking his dapper best, while the actress unleashes the charm to the melodious beats of the track. Their chemistry is crackling, and both the actors can be seen recreating their magic in the song.

'BellBottom' is the first film to release and unlock cinemas on August 19, 2021.

The pep-anthem is available on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel and leading music streaming apps. Get a sneak-peak of the song here: https://bit.ly/SakhiyanBellBottom

Tags
Akshay Kumar Vaani Sakhiyan2.0 Bellbottom
Related news
News | 12 Aug 2021

Gurnazar Chattha: Couldn't have asked for a better debut

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha is making his Bollywood debut with a song 'Marjawan' from the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom'. The singer, who has also written and composed the soulful track, says that he couldn't have asked for a better debut!

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

B Praak dedicates National Award to fans

MUMBAI: B Praak recently won the National Award as Best Playback Singer for his track "Teri mitti" in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 2019 film "Kesari". He calls the win a blessing and expresses gratitude.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2021

Ayaz Ismail shot 'Chal Ranjheya' for a period of three years to display authenticity in video

MUMBAI: Texas-based music composer and singer Ayaz Ismail has just released his independent single titled "Chal Ranjheya". While the rest of the world was dealing with the pandemic last year, Ayaz Ismail was doing what he does best: entertaining his fans and following his passion for music.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Akshay Kumar has all praises for song 'Bam Bhole', says singer Viruss

MUMBAI: Singer-rapper Viruss recreated his own Million hit song “Bam Bhole” for his first Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar’s recently released film “Laxmii”, says “I am on cloud nine”.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

MUMBAI: Dj Khushi, who is currently being lauded for composing the Burjkhalifa song for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer, Laxmii, has opened up on his journey so far, and how the tag of being the official deejay of superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped him carve a niche in the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

top# 5 articles

1
Papon all set to re-package Hemant Kumar, S.D. Burman

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has acquired a national fan following with his brand of fusion music. In Hindi films, his songs 'Jiyein kyun' ('Dum Maro Dum')...read more

2
Meet the hot Barbie Doll of B Town, Giorgia Andriani as she is raising the temperature with her new avatar

\MUMBAI: International supermodel and actress Giorgia andriani who is known for her heart stealing and hot pictures has yet again hyped up the...read more

3
Listen to The Weeknd’s extended version of 'Take My Breath'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd is taking our breaths away for two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single "Take My Breath," which he released...read more

4
Ed Sheeran hopes his daughter won't be a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is reluctant that his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran follows in her father's footsteps and become a musician...read more

5
Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games