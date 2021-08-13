For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Aug 2021 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash feels honored to commemorate the 75th Independence Day because of our Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

MUMBAI: Independence day around the corner, on this 75th Independence Day each and everyone is feeling more proud as the Athletes have raised our national flag with pride at the Olympics 2021

Supermodel turned actress Pranati Rai Prakash has gained lots of love and appreciation for her dedication towards the work over the years. The actress has won millions of hearts through her acting skills The Actress herself belongs to an army family and have enormous respect for all the athletes

The 'Cartel' actress is herself an Athlete, indeed she has a massive amount of respect for the Athletes who are making our country proud by unfurling our national flag with the hard work and dedication that they have put over the years.

When asked Pranati Rai Prakash on her take on this independence day on the athletes winning honor she exclaimed 'I am so full of pride and respect for all of the participants and winners at the Olympics. They have put India out there in the world with the name flying high! Having a background in athletics, I can imagine the years of practice, focus, sheer hard work, struggle, and a highly strong mindset that the athletes have put in their sport and it must be learning and inspiration for the youth. Huge applause for them. Hope the government does everything to support their sport. I have personally been cheering a lot for them on social media, like the entire nation, it’s a proud moment!"

India is really delighted on this independence day as we are going to rise our national flag with pride, happiness, and tears only because of the outstanding Athletes our mother India has like Mirabai Chanu, Indian Hockey Team, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kum Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and our Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash has given us some worth watching movies and web series like “Family Of Thakurganj”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, and many more. Pranati Rai Prakash will be seen next in the ALTBalaji web series 'Blackwood'. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film “Penthouse” directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.

Tags
Pranati Rai Prakash music
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2021

Rohan Solomon salutes the spirit of young India with a theme song dedicated to an inspiring school-going students' initiative - Students For India, ahead of India's 74th Independence Day

MUMBAI: Post a thumping response and hitting the top slots on global radio charts, with his first single of the year, We Demand Change, Rohan Solomon is continuing on the path of creating positive chan

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Ritviz and Nucleya to announce India's biggest NFT drop on WazirX

MUMBAI: Indie music stars Ritviz and Nucleya are no strangers to doing things differently.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway Lugaai, Ruhi is all set to wow her ever growing fan base with ‘Asla’. The peppy dance number has been sung by Dilnoor, written and composed by Kaptaan.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

Critically acclaimed music artist Saahil Bhargava drops his debut EP – RONIN

MUMBAI: Riding high on the stellar feat of two nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, independent music artist Saahil Bhargava is ready to take the music scene by storm!

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

MX Player drops the soulful track - Maula, for its upcoming series - Sabka Sai

MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Bella Poarch's 'Inferno' is a 'fantasy' she wishes was true

MUMBAI: Bella Poarch is the reason why hell is so hot. Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only...read more

2
Jubin Nautiyal covers his latest song 'Bewafaa Tera Yun Mushkaraana'

MUMBAI: A small-town guy from Doon with big dreams,Jubin is now Bollywood’s most iconic singer. He is one of those artists in the recent times who...read more

3
Badshah, Aastha Gill reunite for 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

MUMBAI: The singing duo Aastha Gill and Badshah are back together with a new soundtrack 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' featuring the child singer Sahdev Dirdo...read more

4
MX Player drops the soulful track - Maula, for its upcoming series - Sabka Sai

MUMBAI: Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform...read more

5
This 75th Independence Day, leading short video app - MX TakaTak collaborates with Arjun Kanungo to release a new patriotic track- 'Jaya Hey'

Mumbai: Patriotic songs fit into the definition of having an eternal and innate power to stir every civilian’s deepest emotions. On the momentous...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games