Actress Pranati Rai Prakash feels honored to commemorate the 75th Independence Day because of our Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

MUMBAI: Independence day around the corner, on this 75th Independence Day each and everyone is feeling more proud as the Athletes have raised our national flag with pride at the Olympics 2021

Supermodel turned actress Pranati Rai Prakash has gained lots of love and appreciation for her dedication towards the work over the years. The actress has won millions of hearts through her acting skills The Actress herself belongs to an army family and have enormous respect for all the athletes

The 'Cartel' actress is herself an Athlete, indeed she has a massive amount of respect for the Athletes who are making our country proud by unfurling our national flag with the hard work and dedication that they have put over the years.

When asked Pranati Rai Prakash on her take on this independence day on the athletes winning honor she exclaimed 'I am so full of pride and respect for all of the participants and winners at the Olympics. They have put India out there in the world with the name flying high! Having a background in athletics, I can imagine the years of practice, focus, sheer hard work, struggle, and a highly strong mindset that the athletes have put in their sport and it must be learning and inspiration for the youth. Huge applause for them. Hope the government does everything to support their sport. I have personally been cheering a lot for them on social media, like the entire nation, it’s a proud moment!"

India is really delighted on this independence day as we are going to rise our national flag with pride, happiness, and tears only because of the outstanding Athletes our mother India has like Mirabai Chanu, Indian Hockey Team, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kum Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and our Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash has given us some worth watching movies and web series like “Family Of Thakurganj”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, and many more. Pranati Rai Prakash will be seen next in the ALTBalaji web series 'Blackwood'. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film “Penthouse” directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.