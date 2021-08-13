Actress and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is back on screen with a punjabi single 'Asla'

MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is currently riding a professional high. After being part of successful shows like Chakravyuh, Bang Bang and Runaway Lugaai, Ruhi is all set to wow her ever growing fan base with ‘Asla’. The peppy dance number has been sung by Dilnoor, written and composed by Kaptaan. The song released recently on 11th August and is expectedly doing very well.

"Asla is out and out a dance number and presence of Ruhi in the music video has further enhanced the fun and oomph aspect of the track. Though it's not the first time that the pretty actress is the part of any music video, but this one’s special as the actress is wooing us all with her glamourous looks and impressive dance moves," says source.

Commenting on the same Ruhi says "I had very good time shooting for Asla, Dilnoor is an amazing person and a very very talented singer. Jasmeen Akhtar who has sung the female part also has a great voice. I have mostly been a part of sad romantic songs, so I was very happy and thrilled to be doing something peppy and foot tapping. This cool action song was a fun experience to shoot."

"I love Punjabi music and I would love to do more songs and work in the Punjabi industry” adds Ruhi.