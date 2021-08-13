This 75th Independence Day, leading short video app - MX TakaTak collaborates with Arjun Kanungo to release a new patriotic track- 'Jaya Hey'

MUMBAI: Patriotic songs fit into the definition of having an eternal and innate power to stir every civilian’s deepest emotions. On the momentous celebration of our 75th Independence Day, India’s leading short format video app, MX TakaTak joined hands with popular singer-actor Arjun Kanungo to bring audiences a new inspirational track - ‘Jaya Hey.’

MX TakaTak has undoubtedly been the preferred destination for India’s leading content creators and has seen massive growth in the user-generated content category. Supporting the creator community on their platform, MX TakaTak has given a once-in-lifetime chance for its music content creators - Gowri Bhat and Rabbit Sack C to collaborate with an established artist like Arjun Kanungo, along with Puja Goyal who is an aspiring rapper and voice actor. Creators like Vishal Kalra, Arpit Dadhich, Mahira Khan, Kajal Chandravanshi, Noor Afshan, Prem Vats and Vihaan Goyal who have wowed audiences with their individual talent have also got an opportunity to feature as part of the engaging music video.

Here is the video to Jaya Hey: https://bit.ly/JayaHey_MXTakaTak

Commenting on the collaboration, Arjun Kanungo says, “This feeling of celebrating the spirit of your country is so important. I am so happy to be part of this project; I’m sure Jaya hey will be well received and I’m happy to contribute to a song that celebrates our great nation. Indian and proud ”

Celebrities from different walks of life like Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Melvin Louis & Hardik Pandya have already participated in this challenge and Actor-Comedian, Kiku Sharda who recently joined MX TakaTak as an influencer also posted his take on ‘Jaya Hey’ where he is seen rapping to the main verse of the song. Here is the video- https://share.mxtakatak.com/q593bbUM

Elaborating on the same, Kiku Sharda expresses, “My fans and friends have been wanting me to experiment with short video content creation and so, I choose to partner with India’s leading short format app, MX TakaTak. Creating funny and engaging content has always been a motivation and what I like to think of as my forte. But the beauty of such platforms is that it allows you to break away from your niche and experiment as well. I was thrilled to create a video on the Jaya Hey track. The song, which commemorates Independence Day, is an absolute treat to the ears. MX TakaTak and Arjun will surely touch many hearts with this track.”

Catering to MX TakaTak's large and diverse user base of over 150 mn monthly active users, this fresh and original song is sure to rouse the patriotism in creators who have already started making videos that depict their love and respect for India by lip synching and replicating the steps on this track. The song is written and produced by the hip-hop king, Rabbit Sack C and the talented Shaitus Joseph has helmed the song engineering.