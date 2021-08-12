Super Dancer 4' Fame Vaibhav Ghuge's first ever music video 'Lagi Padi' ft. Anukriti Mona teaser out now by Sunshine Music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'Lagi Padi'. The teaser for this much-anticipated track is finally here. 'Lagi Padi' features dancer and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge alongside the Anukriti Mona. The song is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Aakarsha Sinha. The voice to this song is given by Jeetu Gaur and Abhijeeta Chauhan and is written by Salim Begana.
The teaser of 'Lagi Padi' by Sunshine Music has been released and it is immensely anticipated by fans of Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona. A vibrant setup is present in the song 'Lagi Padi' where Vaibhav Ghuge flaunts his awesome dance moves in denim and goggles, Anukriti Mona wears a red bell sleeves blouse paired with denim shorts and a red dupatta, accessorized with a silver maang tikka and mirror jhumkas. Among the best party song picks, this groovy-romantic tune will surely be your favourite because of its catchy beats which will somehow make your legs move.
Indian dancer and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge has appeared in several dance reality shows. His television debut was on 'Dance India Dance Season 3', he went on to also appear on the 8th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Also, Vaibhav Ghuge choreographed for the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'. Many contestants have been choreographed by him. In addition, he was part of 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'. As one of India's best dance gurus, Vaibhav Ghuge has garnered a colossal amount of fan following over the years due to his dedication to his art.
Sunshine Music has previously released hit songs like, 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai', 'Mein Jawa Kithe' 'Khwabon Khayalon Mei' and many more which are loved by one and all. Looking at the poster and teaser, the song is much awaited by the audience.
