News |  12 Aug 2021 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Deep Money's first Haryanvi song 'Cool Down' is well received by the audiences, has been declared as hit

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money, who's known for delivering a series of hit songs since the last decade is one of the unconventional singers in the music industry. He is perhaps the first singer who went on to break the stereotype of Sikh musical artists being confined to party numbers only.

The singer who made his debut in the Haryanvi music industry has successfully won the hearts of the Haryanvi audiences as well. The song which is titled as 'Cool Down' has been released on Deep Money's official YouTube channel. The song has been rendered by Deep and Renuka Pawar.

On the professional front, the singer who has collaborated with some of the humungous names of the music industry ie. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Bohemia, Raftaar etc. has delivered a string of hit songs in the last decade! The singer is all set to release an upcoming song featuring Bollywood actress Daisy Shah!

Singer Deep Money Haryanvi song Cool Down
