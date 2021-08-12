Meet the hot Barbie Doll of B Town, Giorgia Andriani as she is raising the temperature with her new avatar

\MUMBAI: International supermodel and actress Giorgia andriani who is known for her heart stealing and hot pictures has yet again hyped up the internet with her recent picture where she looks like a perfect effigy.

The actress has an astonishing sense of style and poses like she is meant for the camera. The actress is very active on social media and constantly keeps posting, her fans are definitely mesmerized by her beauty.

The actress ensembles herself in a complete black outfit as black appears to be one of her favourite color, She wore a black halter neck blouse along with black dupatta draped around herself of picchika brand where she paired herself with a long oxidize set of earrings which had minimal detailings into it and the makeup which had perfect sleek black eyeliner and kajal along with a perfect shade of lipstick and with hair open accompanied with perfect fringes and pastel color nail paint along with direct eye contact into the camera made the fans go insane with her beauty Fans are really appreciating and loving her in this new avatar.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announcing soon.