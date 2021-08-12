For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Aug 2021 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Listen to The Weeknd’s extended version of 'Take My Breath'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd is taking our breaths away for two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single "Take My Breath," which he released on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

At the start of the month, the superstar previewed the pulsating synths of the single in a short clip that embraced his new musical era categorized as "the dawn is coming." He later shared a longer snippet of "Take My Breath" with his own vocals in a Tokyo Olympics promo before eventually putting it out on Aug. 6 via XO/Republic Records.

Now, The Weeknd is drawing out a longer "Breath" for his XO fans to relish in on the 5-minute 51-second version of the song, which originally ran for 3 minutes 40 seconds, by extending the Oh-oh, oh-oh's of the intro and bridge over the nostalgic '80s beat.

The hitmaker also extended another record recently: His "Blinding Lights" smash has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 87 weeks, which ties the 2012-2014 run of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive."

"Take My Breath" is the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, following his Billboard 200-topping LP After Hours. The Weeknd previously announced "the dawn is coming" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May. "I just want to say the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming," he said during his acceptance speech after winning the Top Hot 100 Song award for "Blinding Lights."
Listen to the extended version of "Take My Breath".

Tags
The Weeknd Take my breath music
Related news
News | 12 Aug 2021

Jubin Nautiyal covers his latest song 'Bewafaa Tera Yun Mushkaraana'

MUMBAI: A small-town guy from Doon with big dreams,Jubin is now Bollywood’s most iconic singer. He is one of those artists in the recent times who turned the table with his spell bounding voice and soulful music.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2021

Super Dancer 4' Fame Vaibhav Ghuge's first ever music video 'Lagi Padi' ft. Anukriti Mona teaser out now by Sunshine Music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'Lagi Padi'. The teaser for this much-anticipated track is finally here. 'Lagi Padi' features dancer and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge alongside the Anukriti Mona.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2021

Priya Malik, DJ Shaan, Vinay Kaushal, Nadamel Abhishek Bhaskar, Neha Rajpal, Melvin among other popular Indian music artists to drop NFTs celebrating unity and freedom on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Celebrating the spirit of unity and freedom this August, renowned artists Priya Malik, Vinay Kaushal, DJ Shaan, Nehha Rajpal, Abhishek Bhaskar, among others, are set to launch non-fungible digital tokens on the WazirX NFT Marketplace.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2021

Aishwarya Majmudar talks about her upcoming track

MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Majmudar, who is known for her tracks like 'Aaj Unse Kehna Hai' in the movie 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Tere Bin Nahi Laage' from 'Ek Paheli Leela', is coming up with her new track 'Prem Rang Maniyaaro Maniyaaro' featurin

read more
News | 11 Aug 2021

Beyonce speaks up about the toll tours have taken on her

MUMBAI: American pop star Beyonce Knowles has described how touring has taken a toll on her body, leaving with muscle aches, pains, and a stressed hair and skin.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League 2021 culminates with a final showdown between electronic duo Zephrytone and rapper Spitfire

MUMBAI: The latest edition of Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League, the hottest virtual competition between upcoming indie artists, witnessed throngs of...read more

2
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead VMA with top nominations

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with seven and six...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal covers his latest song 'Bewafaa Tera Yun Mushkaraana'

MUMBAI: A small-town guy from Doon with big dreams,Jubin is now Bollywood’s most iconic singer. He is one of those artists in the recent times who...read more

4
Gurnazar Chattha: Couldn't have asked for a better debut

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha is making his Bollywood debut with a song 'Marjawan' from the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom'....read more

5
Super Dancer 4' Fame Vaibhav Ghuge's first ever music video 'Lagi Padi' ft. Anukriti Mona teaser out now by Sunshine Music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'Lagi Padi'. The teaser for this much-anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games