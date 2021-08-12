Listen to The Weeknd’s extended version of 'Take My Breath'

MUMBAI: The Weeknd is taking our breaths away for two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single "Take My Breath," which he released on Tuesday (Aug. 10).
At the start of the month, the superstar previewed the pulsating synths of the single in a short clip that embraced his new musical era categorized as "the dawn is coming." He later shared a longer snippet of "Take My Breath" with his own vocals in a Tokyo Olympics promo before eventually putting it out on Aug. 6 via XO/Republic Records.
Now, The Weeknd is drawing out a longer "Breath" for his XO fans to relish in on the 5-minute 51-second version of the song, which originally ran for 3 minutes 40 seconds, by extending the Oh-oh, oh-oh's of the intro and bridge over the nostalgic '80s beat.
The hitmaker also extended another record recently: His "Blinding Lights" smash has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 87 weeks, which ties the 2012-2014 run of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive."
"Take My Breath" is the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, following his Billboard 200-topping LP After Hours. The Weeknd previously announced "the dawn is coming" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May. "I just want to say the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming," he said during his acceptance speech after winning the Top Hot 100 Song award for "Blinding Lights."
Listen to the extended version of "Take My Breath".
