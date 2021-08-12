For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Aug 2021 11:24

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead VMA with top nominations

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with seven and six nods, respectively.

The two are up for artist of the year, with many of Stallion's nominations coming for her Cardi B collaboration "WAP", Cardi B earned four nominations, all for "WAP", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Many other artists scored five nominations apiece, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo.

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are among the artists with four nods each, with Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters each scoring three nominations.

The Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which served as the site of the award event in 2013.

While a specific Covid-19 vaccination requirement wasn't listed in the announcement, the channel shared that it would be working with the Barclays Center and local officials to implement best practices to safely allow fans to attend the show, with additional protocols announced closer to the event.

With the timing of the show, it's likely it will fall under New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine requirement for indoor entertainment.

Currently, the Barclays Center may require fans over the age of four to either be completely vaccinated or present a negative Covid-19 test result. Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

Here's the full list:

Video Of The Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

Artiste Of The Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - "Mood"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

BTS - "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance Of The Year:

September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "Without You"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"

July 2021: Foushe - "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn a" "Think About Me"

Best Collaboration:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Best Pop:

Ariana Grande - "Positions"

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"

BTS - "Butter"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 U"

Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"

Taylor Swift - "Willow"

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"

Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"

Polo G - "RAPSTAR"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "Franchise"

Best Rock:

Evanescence - "Use My Voice"

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"

John Mayer - "Last Train Home"

The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"

Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"

Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

Best Alternative:

Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"

Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - "My Ex's Best Friend"

Twenty One Pilots - "Shy Away"

Willow ft. Travis Barker - "Transparent Soul"

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "DAikiti"

Billie Eilish & ROSALAA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "Un Dia (One Day)"

Karol G - "Bichota"

Maluma - "HawAii"

Best R&B:

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "Brown Skin Girl"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Giveon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

SZA - "Good Days"

Best K-Pp

(G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"

BTS - "Butter"

Monsta X - "Gambler"

SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"

TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"

Video for good:

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z - "Entrepreneur"

Best Direction:

Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber) - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" a" Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift - "Willow" - Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise" - Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator - "Lumberjack" - Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography:

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "Brown Skin Girl" a" Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am" - Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy" -Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga - "911" - Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde - "Solar Power" - Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "Already" - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga - "911" - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift - "willow" - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effect:

Bella Poarch - "Build a Bitch" - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay - "Higher Power" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right" - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals - "Tangerine" - Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK - "All I Know So Far" - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography:

Ariana Grande - "34+35" - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS - "Butter" - Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello and Halsey - "Be Kind" - Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open" - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS - "Butter" - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake - "What's Next" - Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles - aceTreat People With Kindness" - Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

(Source: IANS) 

Justin Bieber Megan Thee Stallion VMA Dua Lipa Miley Cyrus
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

