Jubin Nautiyal covers his latest song 'Bewafaa Tera Yun Mushkaraana'

MUMBAI: A small-town guy from Doon with big dreams,Jubin is now Bollywood’s most iconic singer. He is one of those artists in the recent times who turned the table with his spell bounding voice and soulful music. He has given many super hit songs to the industry and has become the most loved voice of Bollywood.

After winning hearts of millions of fans and audiences globally with his back to back hit songs like 'Lut Gaye' 'Hanjugam' 'Barsaat Ki Dhun' and many more has added one more to it. Singer Jubin Nautiyal's latest released song 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana' is currently breaking the internet with 17 million views. Check out this unplugged cover on his YouTube channel.

Further more Jubin adds,' I feel blessed when my songs are appreciated and loved by millions of fans across the globe. I always love to connect with them through my live or digital concerts as we tried during lockdown through my Garden and Rooftop concerts. This is a small addition for my fans. With release of my new song 'Bewafa tera yun muskurana' gave me that opportunity to do a live cover of it through my YouTube channel. There was this divinity which I felt singing it with just my guitar in hand and the feel of sound of mountains back home. My heart is filled with happiness and love for my fans. They have showered to it and would always try to stay connected with them through my music. I hope I'll be able to soon see them on ground and song these songs live for them.'