Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League 2021 culminates with a final showdown between electronic duo Zephrytone and rapper Spitfire

MUMBAI: The latest edition of Vh1 India’s Sound Nation League, the hottest virtual competition between upcoming indie artists, witnessed throngs of fans voting for their favorite artist to win the coveted position. The matches featured alternative artists including Kayan and Prabh Deep who have rapidly gained popularity in the indie music space. After a fierce battle between the tunes, electronic duo Zephyrtone and rapper Spitfire have triumphed to reach the finale! Which indie musician will finally win the title?
Zephyrtone’s track Miss You highlights the duo’s strong suit impeccably, making the breezy electropop fusion song an incredibly catchy one. The pair consisting of producer Sayanand vocalist Zephyr have won heaps of fans thanks to their down to earth and loving attitude. On the flip side, rapper Spitfire comes endorsed by Ranveer Singh, who collaborated with the underground hip hop artist during the production of hit film Gully Boy. His record ‘Sangeet’ pays tribute to his humble roots growing up in the infamous slums of Mumbai. Lauded for his finesse for infusing his rap with poetry, the rhythmic track praises music for being a grounding force in the rapper life.
While both artists are incredibly talented, only one of them can be crowned the winner! Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to vote for your favourite to the very top!
