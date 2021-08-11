Music Composer and Producer Sunny M.R.'s Independence Day single is rousing tribute to India.

MUMBAI: Sunny M.R. who’s discography boasts of some Bollywood’s most popular songs in the last few years along with an enviable list of tracks in Telugu cinema as well, is all set to release his Independence Day themed single ‘Des Tere Naam’. The track will release on August 13 on TM Music’s official Youtube channel.

"Des Tere Naam is rousing song, it is bound to make every patriot proud and its been rendered beautifully. With Independence day coming up and the entire country coming together to cheer on our athletes at the Olympics, we believe Des Tere Naam will further enhance the feeling of oneness and pride for our the nation. Sunny’s work needs no introduction and this track will certainly add another feather to his hat” says Tarsame Mittal, founder of TM music.

Commenting on the same, Sunny M.R. says "Des Tere Naam is a track very close to my heart. The endeavour was to create a song thats patriotic and soul stirring and I’m thankful to the whole team who had the same vision. I hope the track will tug the audiences’ heart strings and I can’t wait for it to be out in the public domain.” he says.

Another aspect that is bound to captivate the audiences is the track’s video. It follows two free spirited individuals who discover themselves through this journey. During this journey they discover places which are safe for them irrespective of who they identify themselves as. The glorious mountains form a metaphor to their inner conflict. They move forward, smiling in the face of challenges. Their reflections, in tune with nature, form a beautiful relationship as they trek to the highest peak of the mountain. At the top they celebrate their identity and hug each other in tears, noting that the country's laws have finally changed, accepting them as the third gender.

While Sunny M.R. has composed and sung the track, the lyrics are penned by Shloke Lal.