Gaana unveils 'Gaana Indie Fest' to promote emerging indie music talent

MUMBAI: India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana is set to unveil the ‘Gaana Indie Fest’, a series of hour-long daily live online music concerts between 11th and 14th August 2021 in order to bring some of the most exciting independent artists into the limelight. This virtual music fest promises to further aid the growth of indie music while offering a massive platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and establish a personal connection with their fans.

The live concert series will host the likes of Takar Nabam, Chirag Todi, Tatum D'Souza, Sparsh the Band, Abdon Mech, Gubbi, Jeremiah de Rozario, Vivek Mahajan, Staccato, Parul Mishra & Kru172 - and be a treat for music lovers who enjoy listening to distinctive music that they can relate to as well as drive representation of the rich musical diversity stemming from different parts of the country. With this fest, Gaana continues to cater to the Indie music ecosystem and is the go-to destination for Indie music in India for both fans and artists alike.

The resurgence of Indie music in India marks a new tech-led era as music streaming platforms like Gaana have democratised access to musical content for the Indian masses. With the share of Indie music streams and the number of Indie artists on Gaana tripling since the past year, young & promising artists catering to niche audiences now have a world-class platform to showcase their talent. Interestingly, Indie music in Indic languages like Tamil & Malayalam has also shot up 3-5X in the first half of 2021 since the same time last year. To add to the delight of Indie music fans, the platform is also showcasing numerous hand-curated playlists spanning multiple languages and genres, thereby highlighting the width and depth of offerings. The launch of Gaana Indie Fest - a series of FREE digital events for music lovers to enjoy watching musicians strumming their tunes from the comfort of their homes will offer a much needed boost to the music industry.

“Gaana has always been at the forefront of promoting indie music and indie artists in the country. We constantly aim to help the diverse set of talented musicians to strengthen the deep & evocative connections they share with audiences, while reaching the next stage in their careers. With the Gaana Indie Fest, we have taken the next organic step into promoting indie talent and also positioning the platform as a hub for Indie music overall. Our team has worked hard to plan an enviable line-up of musical performances from some of the most promising Indie musicians in the country. We welcome every music lover to join the concert and have a lovely time!”, Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Gaana said.

Indie artist and singer Parul Mishra said, “Gaana is the largest music streaming platform in India which is used by millions of people to discover new music everyday. For such a platform to support upcoming indie talent through such initiatives is extremely endearing and it motivates the artists to go the distance and entertain the audiences along with showcasing their skill through Gaana. As an independent artist, being hosted at a digital concert on such a huge platform feels great. I invite my fans to come to this indie music concert, and I can’t wait to perform live for all the Gaana listeners.”

Join Gaana’s upcoming Indie Music Fest featuring the Indie artists from different parts of the country from 11th to 14th August 2021 at 7 pm on all days.