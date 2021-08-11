Furtados School of Music unveils 'Band – It 2021', registrations are now open

MUMBAI: Furtados School of Music is back with Band – it Festival, a national platform for all the young talented and aspiring musicians.

The festival is a music competition that encourages ensemble and solo performances. “Band-It Festival” is an event that invites all schools across cities to participate in this music festival and battle for the winner’s title. The registration to participate in the festival is now open, shared below is the link.

Event type: Virtual Event

Last date for registration: 30th August 2021

Event Date: 2nd October 2021

Registration Price: 500/- for solo singing and Instrumental 1000/-

Students from grades 5th to 10th can enroll

Website Link To enroll: https://furtadosschoolofmusic.com/band-it/