News |  11 Aug 2021 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce speaks up about the toll tours have taken on her

MUMBAI: American pop star Beyonce Knowles has described how touring has taken a toll on her body, leaving with muscle aches, pains, and a stressed hair and skin.

"I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority, Beyonce told Harper's Bazaar's Icons issue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 39-year-old added: "I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage."

The "Black Is King" hitmaker is aware she needs to "take care of (herself) and listen" to her body to be at her "best", she said that she used to struggle with body image and was fixated on her physique.

"In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body," said Beyonce, who has four children Blue Ivy, Nine, and Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z.

The "Single Ladies" hitmaker is trying to change her habits and focus on her mental health and to register the "subtle signs" that her body needs a break.

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body - those are the things that I've been focusing on. Mental health is self-care too."

Beyonce revealed that she is "learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I've had to learn to listen.

She added: "It's a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!

