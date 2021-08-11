For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Aug 2021 15:21

Beyoncé gives insight of “Most Satisfying” moment as a mom

MUMBAI: Beyoncé may be queen of the Bey-hive, but the singer's sweetest moments start at home.

In a rare cover story interview for Harper Bazaar's September "Icons" Issue, the 39-year-old singer shared personal details about her family life with husband Jay-Z and their three children—Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.

After revealing that she has "personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half" of her life, the Ivy Park founder dished on her self-care routine. In fact, her oldest daughter, Blue, seems to already seems to be reaping the benefits of her mom's process. "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed," Beyoncé told the outlet. "Using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

If you're wondering what those euphoric blends might consist of, the Grammy-award winner explained that the ingredients she and her family use are homegrown. "I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared. "And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm."

And although the singer's fanbase may be known widely as the Bey-hive, loyal listeners will be delighted to learn that she has taken that term literally—sort of. "I've even got hives on my roof!," the singer revealed. "And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."

Also adding that she "plans to create businesses outside of music"—as evidenced from her massively popular Ivy Park clothing collection—the "Formation" singer is looking forward to the growth in her life looking forward.

"I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades," she said. "So now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can't do."

Beyonce music Singer
