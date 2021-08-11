For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Aug 2021 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah releases ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with 10-year-oldSahdev from Chattisgarh

MUMBAI: After the whole nation joined the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend online, the Indian Popstar Badshah brings to you the 10-year old wonder boy Sahdev Dirdo along with Aastha Gilland Rico to treat fans for a full blown song with Universal Music.

The little boy Sahdev recently shot to fame after his video singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on the internet. It further gained eyeballs after Badshah created and posted a fun Reel on the viral sound clip. This version excited netizens across the country and brought the nationtogether to create one viral trend which led to Sahdev living a dream.

While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself. Directed by B2gether Pros, the music video features Sahdev along with Badshah, Aastha, and Rico in an absolutely fun and colourful setting which will surely get the fans dancing.

Speaking about the release, Badshah said, “ Bachpan ka Pyaar is going to be a humungous celebration of the power of Social Media in current times. Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram Reels that is breaking all kinds of records already.”

Chief Operating Officer, Vinit Thakkar said, “We are living in an era where the next hit song or viral sensation could come from anywhere. Badshah spotted this interesting clip and made a fun short video along with Aastha & Rico which went completely viral. We all discussed that there was an opportunity to create an interesting adaptation and bring this internet sensation Sahdev to be an integral part of it. We had great fun putting this together and I am confident that the audiences are going to love it”

Tags
Badshah Universal Music Vinit Thakkar Singer music
Related news
News | 10 Aug 2021

Halsey is proud of her stretch marks after giving birth

MUMBAI: Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into their life as a family of three.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Viral sensation Antara Nandy releases a melodious new single, 'Aadat'

MUMBAI: Viral singer-songwriter Antara Nandy has released her harmonious new single, “Aadat.” Featuring noted classical guitarist AmritanshuDutta, “Aadat” is a song that symbolises the power of strength in love.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Selena Gomez revealed she signed up to Disney at a Young Age

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is reflecting on the place she found herself in as a teenaged Alex Russo.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Daler Mehndi's special gift to Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding

MUMBAI: Indi-pop star Daler Mehndi gifted his first ever Rajasthani song "Aao Ji" as a special gift to Rajasthan folk singer Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona star in a music video 'Lagi Padi' that will make you groove to its music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'lagi padi '. This song stars Vaibhav Ghuge who is a well-known Indian dancer and choreographer in dance tv reality shows.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indie Music Label on keeping originality alive: MD expresses 'one track at a time'

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today.read more

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah releases ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with 10-year-oldSahdev from Chattisgarh

MUMBAI: After the whole nation joined the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend online, the Indian Popstar Badshah brings to you the 10-year old wonder boy Sahdev...read more

2
Jaani and Afsana Khana make videos on Romaana's song 'Khair Allah Khair' from the EP 'Meherbaniaan'

MUMBAI: Romaana, the fastest rising star, has impressed everyone with his voice and charm. Romana's first EP, 'Meherbaniaan', has just been released...read more

3
Giorgia Andriani giving us 'Desi Girl' vibe in this this blue floral maxi dress along with Rs 10,000 Gucci sling bag as she was spotted around in the city

MUMBAI: International model turned B-town actress Giorgia Andriani, The actress never fails to grab the attention of the audience with her charisma...read more

4
Viral sensation Antara Nandy releases a melodious new single, 'Aadat'

MUMBAI: Viral singer-songwriter Antara Nandy has released her harmonious new single, “Aadat.” Featuring noted classical guitarist AmritanshuDutta, “...read more

5
Actor Vivan Arora makes a comeback, set to be seen in Bhoomi Trivedi's music album

MUMBAI: Actor Vivaan Arora, known for his work in such popular television shows as Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, SuperCops vs Supervillains and Aahat...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games