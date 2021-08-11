Badshah releases ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with 10-year-oldSahdev from Chattisgarh

MUMBAI: After the whole nation joined the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend online, the Indian Popstar Badshah brings to you the 10-year old wonder boy Sahdev Dirdo along with Aastha Gilland Rico to treat fans for a full blown song with Universal Music.

The little boy Sahdev recently shot to fame after his video singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on the internet. It further gained eyeballs after Badshah created and posted a fun Reel on the viral sound clip. This version excited netizens across the country and brought the nationtogether to create one viral trend which led to Sahdev living a dream.

While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself. Directed by B2gether Pros, the music video features Sahdev along with Badshah, Aastha, and Rico in an absolutely fun and colourful setting which will surely get the fans dancing.

Speaking about the release, Badshah said, “ Bachpan ka Pyaar is going to be a humungous celebration of the power of Social Media in current times. Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram Reels that is breaking all kinds of records already.”

Chief Operating Officer, Vinit Thakkar said, “We are living in an era where the next hit song or viral sensation could come from anywhere. Badshah spotted this interesting clip and made a fun short video along with Aastha & Rico which went completely viral. We all discussed that there was an opportunity to create an interesting adaptation and bring this internet sensation Sahdev to be an integral part of it. We had great fun putting this together and I am confident that the audiences are going to love it”