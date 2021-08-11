For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Aug 2021 16:19

Aishwarya Majmudar talks about her upcoming track

MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Majmudar, who is known for her tracks like 'Aaj Unse Kehna Hai' in the movie 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Tere Bin Nahi Laage' from 'Ek Paheli Leela', is coming up with her new track 'Prem Rang Maniyaaro Maniyaaro' featuring Devarshi Shah.

The song depicts the story of a newly-wed couple. Aishwarya not only has given her voice but also has a dance sequence in Gujarati attire. She will be seen performing 'Garba' with certain modifications.

"The entire process of building the song has been a learning process and helped me find my identity," says Aishwarya.

Talking about how she came up with the song, the singer adds: "I remember waking up in the middle of the night with a string tune annoying me in my sleep. I didn't know then what it would substantiate into, but that one tune got made into 'Prem Rang' and hence this song is no less than a dream!"

Aishwarya feels it was the other way round for her where the lyrics and composition found her instead of her finding them and the entire process of building the song note by note, melody by melody, and then shaping it into a dance form was more a learning process and a celebration that helped her in finding her identity.

While talking about the song and dance sequence, she says: "This song depicts emotions like love, vigour and splendour. The filming process began with bringing on board choreographers like Shri Samir and Arsh Tanna, and their daughter Tamanna. I'm grateful everyday for my team," she ends.

(Source: IANS)

