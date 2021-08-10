For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Aug 2021 13:15 |  By RnMTeam

Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona star in a music video 'Lagi Padi' that will make you groove to its music

MUMBAI: After Sunshine music giving back to back hits, they are all set to release their new song 'lagi padi '. This song stars Vaibhav Ghuge who is a well-known Indian dancer and choreographer in dance tv reality shows. He made his television debut in the dance show Dance India Dance Season 3 which aired in 2011. Over the years, Vaibhav Ghuge has garnered a colossal amount of fan following because of his dedication towards his craft and is known as one of India's best dance gurus.

Now, Vaibhav Ghuge along with proficient dancer Anukriti Mona will be seen in Sunshine Music's video song 'Lagi Padi' which will soon hit your screens. The 'Lagi Padi' song is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Aakarsha Sinha. The song is sung by Jeetu Gaur and Abhijeeta Chauhan and is written by Salim Begana.

Sunshine Music has unveiled the poster of the video song and it is heavily anticipated by fans of Vaibhav Ghuge and Anukriti Mona. The poster looks vibrant in colour and it gives a gist about how groovy the song 'Lagi Padi' will be. Beautiful and cute Anukriti Mona can be seen wearing an indo-western top with has intricate designs onto it along with red bangles and blue denim. Anukriti Mona is rocking her look. Whereas, Vaibhav Ghuge looks stylish in his denim jacket, goggles and his printed t-shirt. The groovy-romantic song will surely be your favourite pick for your party playlist.

Sunshine Music has previously released hit songs like, 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai', 'Mein Jawa Kithe' 'Khwabon Khayalon Mei' and many more which are loved by one and all. Looking at the poster, the song is much awaited by the audience and Vaibhav Ghude has many projects under his kitty about which he will soon make a public announcement.

