Selena Gomez revealed she signed up to Disney at a Young Age

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is reflecting on the place she found herself in as a teenaged Alex Russo.
The 29-year-old singer recently opened up about starring as the young wizard in the popular Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place. While promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, the Rare Beauty founder admitted, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing."
Selena - who instantly became a household name when she starred as the spunky high-school student from 2007 until the show's end in 2012 - also mentioned that the plot of her upcoming murder-mystery series intrigued her enough to return to the small screen after almost ten years.
"What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," the actress revealed. Adding that she acted just how any teenager would while on set back then, she shared, "But when I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."
Selena also noted, "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So, I am very happy to be doing this."
The Hulu miniseries, which also includes co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, has an interesting synopsis for the season. "When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth," the description of the plot read. "As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another."
Co-star Steve Martin also gushed during their recent appearance that when Selena is on screen, "the show is elevated and more mysterious." He also shared that "the camera loves her." Martin Short also chimed in, sharing, "Selena grounds everything in this dry, hilarious delivery. It was a dream to work with this brilliant young lady."
The anticipated true-crime series has a premiere date of Aug. 31. Until then, check out the juicy teaser for the upcoming show.
