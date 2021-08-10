For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Aug 2021

Halsey is proud of her stretch marks after giving birth

MUMBAI: Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into their life as a family of three.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to post a few photos of their newborn Ender Ridley Aydin. Among the sweet snapshots were pictures of the little one snuggling in a blanket and being cradled by Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin. The "Without Me" star also gave followers a look at the child's nursery, which featured a gallery wall showcasing Ender's name, a rainbow light and several pieces of art.

In another photo, Halsey proudly displayed their stretch marks. Alongside the series of snapshots, the two-time Grammy nominee wrote, "Well….this is what it look like."
Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender on July 14. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," the artist wrote on Instagram at the time. "Powered by love."

Since then, Halsey and Alev have continued to capture their experiences with parenthood. For instance, the screenwriter posted pictures from the hospital a few days after the birth, and the musician shared a breastfeeding photo last week.
"#Worldbreastfeedingweek," they captioned the picture. "We arrived just in time!"

Still, Halsey is protective of their family and shielding them from the limelight. As they explained in a recent cover story for Allure, "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't."

In fact, it was in this feature that Halsey offered rare insight into their relationship with Alev.

"Alev and I have been really good friends for four years," they shared. "And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.'"

Halsey
