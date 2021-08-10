Giorgia Andriani giving us 'Desi Girl' vibe in this this blue floral maxi dress along with Rs 10,000 Gucci sling bag as she was spotted around in the city

MUMBAI: International model turned B-town actress Giorgia Andriani, The actress never fails to grab the attention of the audience with her charisma and her amazing vibe . As we all are aware that the actress is active on her social media and stays connected to all her fans along with that she never fails to engage all her fans with her different and entertaining vibes.

Actress Giorgia Andriani who is known for her hot shorts collection and her sizzling bikini body which recently made us awestruck with her new look as the subject of paparazzi attention, she was spotted around in a floral maxi dress. Giorgia Andriani is giving us major Desi Girl vibes and certainly anyone will fall in love with this beauty.

Recently Giorgia Andriani was the centre of our observation as she was looking cute in a blue floral maxi dress and to match that ethnic outfit she wore an amazing multicoloured wooden kada bangles along with that she completed her outfit with a complete ethnic with tribal green colour juttis.

Giorgia Andriani indeed has a bag fetish and she cannot complete her any outfit without her favourite branded bags she completed her Desi look with an amazing Gucci Bag with cost worth RS 10,000

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that she will be announcing soon.