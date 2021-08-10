Asees Kaur, Renuka Panwar to sing Hindi version of Haryanvi single '52 gaj ka daman'

MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur has lent her vocals to the Hindi version of popular Haryanvi song '52 gaj ka daman' which received over a billion views on YouTube.
The 19-year-old singer Renuka Panwar, who shot to fame with the original Haryanvi song, has also sung the Hindi version together with Asees. The Hindi song will be launched this week.
Talking about the same, Asees said: "I am a huge fan of '52 gaj ka daman', ever since it released I am listening to the song on loop. It was really challenging for me to lend my voice for the Hindi version of the song which is already popular among the masses."
"The Haryanvi track has already crossed over 1 billion views and we hope this song meets with the same success as the original," the singer added.
Renuka Panwar shared: "It's a great feeling when your song is remade because of its popularity. '52 gaj ka daman' is one of the special tracks in my career and getting an opportunity to sing for its new version is surreal. It was great working with Asees and the whole team. I am excited to see the reaction from music goers."
'52 gaj ka daman' has been composed by Aman Jaji and Mukesh Jaji while the lyrics have been written by Shloke Lal and Mukesh Jaji.
The Hindi version of the song is slated to release on the YouTube channel of ii Music on August 11.
(Source: IANS)
