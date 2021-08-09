For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Aug 2021 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

The '83' star and singer Harrdy Sandhu opens up about his feelings on singer Romaana's new EP 'Meherbaniaan'

MUMBAI: The fastest rising star Romaana has gained major recognition with his voice and charm. After embarking on his solo career with his first single, 'Goriyaan Goriyaan', the singer garnered a massive fan base. Romana's first EP, 'Meherbaniaan', was released recently by Desi Melodies. This album includes four songs created, composed and sung by him. Romaana has also involved some of the best musicians like his own mentor Jaani, Avvy Sra and Jaydden making it an melody to ears. The EP is receiving a lot of attention from the audience as the views are increasing quickly.

Romaana, who became an overnight sensation with his first release, shares a brotherly bond with Harrdy Sandhu, the popular singer and actor who will appear in '83' alongside Ranveer Singh. Harrdy Sandhu remarks about Romaana's new EP because he has seen him grow and flourish as an artist, stating, *"Romaana is one of the brightest artists in the Indian music scene right now and I can bet my money on him that he will be synonymous with Punjabi pop in no time! His dedication to the art and attention to detail is clearly visible on every song of the ‘Mehrbaniaan’ EP."* Additionally, Harrdy Sandhu elaborated on Romaana's skills, explaining, *"One thing that separates him from the crowd is that he is focused more on trying out new things without compromising on quality. Romaana is an artist that the world needs to keep an eye out for because this wonder-kid is a star in the making!"*. As Romaana has proven himself in the industry, Harrdy Sandhu's words are true in every sense.

Coming back to the EP, The first song on the EP, 'Mehrbaniaan,' tells a story of a helpless bride who has given up her toxic lover; As the protagonist longs for his partner, 'Khair Allah Khair' embodies that longing; The song 'Kithe Reh Gaye' is about the love of his life and his desire to win it back, and for 'Mann Dolje' Romaana uses the canvas to praise his lover’s eyes and how captivating they are by using alluring metaphors.

On the Work front, Romaana has been a part of record-breaking songs such as Arijit Singh's 'Pachtaoge' and is credited as the lyricist of Jassie Gill’s super hit song ‘Ehna Chauni Aa’. The young talent has contributed to superhits like ‘Haath Chumme’, ‘Sufna’ and ‘Qismat’ as well.

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Romaana music
Related news
News | 09 Aug 2021

Self-made billionaire Rihanna humbly says 'God is Good'

MUMBAI: Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2021

Listen to Bad Colours’ Single ‘Back Outside’ featuring Dave Giles II

MUMBAI: Brooklyn's Bad Colours returns to Bastard Jazz with a brand new summertime house jam featuring Dave Giles II (Dave & Sam / Classic Music Co / Defected) on vocals.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2021

Bollywood Music Director-Composer 'Aman Pant' on Rock Shiva Song for modern devotional listeners

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer 'Aman Pant' isn't just limited to Bollywood, he is the music master in the advertising world with composing for over 2000+ prestigious ads and singing many of the iconic ads aswell.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown Commemorate "Famous Friends" multi-week No. 1 and Gold single

MUMBAI: After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration - the multi-week No.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2021

Justin Bieber isn’t happy for sharing ‘sick and unwell’ photos of him

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is over the throwback photos.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme

MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Self-made billionaire Rihanna humbly says 'God is Good'

MUMBAI: Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire.Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated...read more

2
Sachet Tandon of Kabir Singh fame drops devotional single

MUMBAI: "Bekhayali" singer, Sachet Tandon, who was an instant hit with his 'Kabir Singh' numbers dropped a devotional track titled "Shri Amarnath...read more

3
Mellow D: 'Roko roko' is about the struggle of a broken heart

MUMBAI: Singer Mellow D is back with his latest single 'Roko roko', which has been written, composed and sung by him. 'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress...read more

4
Listen to Bad Colours’ Single ‘Back Outside’ featuring Dave Giles II

MUMBAI: Brooklyn's Bad Colours returns to Bastard Jazz with a brand new summertime house jam featuring Dave Giles II (Dave & Sam / Classic...read more

5
Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira to make an OTT debut as lead with ALT Balaji's web series “Crimes and Confessions”

MUMBAI: Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira who is a well-known theatre artist and an incredible actor has also made his onscreen Bollywood debut in Commando 3...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games