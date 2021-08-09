For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Aug 2021

Self-made billionaire Rihanna humbly says 'God is Good'

MUMBAI: Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire.

Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated net worth is about $1.7 billion, mostly due to her Fenty Beauty brand. She is now the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.

When a paparazzo approached the 33-year-old multihyphenate and asked what it meant to her to be a "self-made billionaire," RiRi only had three words to capture how blessed she is: "God is good."

Her "Raining Men" collaborator Nicki Minaj and more artists showered Rihanna with praise in response to her updated wealth status. Minaj remixed the lyrics to her Young Money brother Lil Wayne's "A Milli" underneath a news post about RiRi being worth a billi. "A BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Little Bajan bih w/green [eyes] - dat bag iz a different size #IfThisDontInspireYou."

The majority of RiRi's fortune doesn't come from her music but from the value of Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017 and owns 50% of (which is worth around $1.4 billion). The remainder of her wealth lies in her stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, which is worth about $270 million, and her earnings as a musician and actress.

 

Games