Listen to Bad Colours’ Single ‘Back Outside’ featuring Dave Giles II

MUMBAI: Brooklyn's Bad Colours returns to Bastard Jazz with a brand new summertime house jam featuring Dave Giles II (Dave & Sam / Classic Music Co / Defected) on vocals. Back Outsideis a celebration of getting back outside in the world, finally getting back into party mode, and the return of real life DJ culture to the world. Featuring Bad Colour's signature bass and synth combo & 4 to the floor drums and percussion, "Back Outside" is the perfect joint for BBQs, rooftop jams, and getting the club moving at night.