Elakshi Gupta congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

MUMBAI: All Indians are very proud with tears of happiness as our Tricolor was raised up for winning the gold at Tokyo 2021 Olympics and that proud moment is been given to us by our great athlete Neeraj Chopra.
As India won its first gold medal many celebrities and the entire nation congratulated him for his outstanding dedication and the efforts that he has done for our country and our Marathi beauty queen Elakshi Gupta felt proud and congratulated our gold medal winner on her social media.
The well-known model and actress Elakshi Gupta shares a post on Instagram and congratulated our proud athlete Neeraj Chopra for a javelin throw of 87.58 m, for winning the gold medal after the hardcore dedication and the efforts he has put into the Tokyo Olympics,2021.
She uploaded the picture along with adding the caption saying ' Gold Gold Proud moment for India History has been made. Congratulations @neeraj_chopra. Well done #javelinthrow #olympics #tokyo'
Elakshi Gupta was recently seen in a Marathi groovy rap song Nakhra along with rapper Vaibhav Londhe the song is trending and is really appreciated by the audience
On the work front - Elakshi Gupta was seen last in Ajay Devgn's movie Tanhaji-he unsung warrior and now she will be seen making her big Marathi industry debut with Bhram and The actress will also be seen in her next Bollywood film “Luv You Shankar” and she has more projects to come which she will be announcing soon.
