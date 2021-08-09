Bollywood Music Director-Composer 'Aman Pant' on Rock Shiva Song for modern devotional listeners

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer 'Aman Pant' isn't just limited to Bollywood, he is the music master in the advertising world with composing for over 2000+ prestigious ads and singing many of the iconic ads aswell. He recently composed for an Ad 'Raho Streaxy with SRK' directed by Gauri Shinde and Produced by Anirudh Sharma.
Talking about the constantly changing music scenario in the industry, Mr Pant says, "It’s changing a lot and in a positive way there's a lot of scope for new and talented people, people want good music no matter who so ever does it."
Founder of Chirping Birds Studios, Aman says, "My main challenge was to create a track that youngsters can also enjoy. So I used Rock genre as the backdrop. Lyrics are superbly penned by Nitishwar Kumar. The track is a blend of guitars, sitar, drums and pakhawaj."
He has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh and more. His Ad music was featured on huge celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple & Twinkle Khanna and many more. He has composed music in wide genres ranging from world music to Indian classical.
Credits:
Music: Aman Pant
Singer: Sachet Tandon
Additional Vocals: Piyush Kapoor
Lyrics: Nitishwar Kumar
Bass, Guitars Arranged and Played By: Rhythm Shaw
Drums: Darshan Doshi
Sitar: Hardik Verma
Pakhawaj and Percussions: Sanket Naik
Additional Percussions: Jayant Patnaik
Additional Programming: Neil Andrew
Mixed by Bashab Bhattacharjee
Mastered By Devang Rachh
Recorded by Vishal Shinde at Chirping Birds Studios
Video Production: Banyan Infomedia
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: The fastest rising star Romaana has gained major recognition with his voice and charm. After embarking on his solo career with his first...read more
MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer 'Aman Pant' isn't just limited to Bollywood, he is the music master in the advertising world with composing for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Thomson Andrews is back with his latest romantic dance pop song “Cut To The Chase”, which has been written, composed and sung by him....read more
MUMBAI: "Bekhayali" singer, Sachet Tandon, who was an instant hit with his 'Kabir Singh' numbers dropped a devotional track titled "Shri Amarnath...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mellow D is back with his latest single 'Roko roko', which has been written, composed and sung by him. 'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress...read more