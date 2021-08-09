Bollywood Music Director-Composer 'Aman Pant' on Rock Shiva Song for modern devotional listeners

MUMBAI: Music Director and Composer 'Aman Pant' isn't just limited to Bollywood, he is the music master in the advertising world with composing for over 2000+ prestigious ads and singing many of the iconic ads aswell. He recently composed for an Ad 'Raho Streaxy with SRK' directed by Gauri Shinde and Produced by Anirudh Sharma.

Talking about the constantly changing music scenario in the industry, Mr Pant says, "It’s changing a lot and in a positive way there's a lot of scope for new and talented people, people want good music no matter who so ever does it."

Founder of Chirping Birds Studios, Aman says, "My main challenge was to create a track that youngsters can also enjoy. So I used Rock genre as the backdrop. Lyrics are superbly penned by Nitishwar Kumar. The track is a blend of guitars, sitar, drums and pakhawaj."

He has worked with some renowned directors like Raj Kumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Sidharth Anand, Anand Gandhi, Kiran Rao, Sheshanka Ghosh and more. His Ad music was featured on huge celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple & Twinkle Khanna and many more. He has composed music in wide genres ranging from world music to Indian classical.

Credits:

Music: Aman Pant

Singer: Sachet Tandon

Additional Vocals: Piyush Kapoor

Lyrics: Nitishwar Kumar

Bass, Guitars Arranged and Played By: Rhythm Shaw

Drums: Darshan Doshi

Sitar: Hardik Verma

Pakhawaj and Percussions: Sanket Naik

Additional Percussions: Jayant Patnaik

Additional Programming: Neil Andrew

Mixed by Bashab Bhattacharjee

Mastered By Devang Rachh

Recorded by Vishal Shinde at Chirping Birds Studios

Video Production: Banyan Infomedia