News |  06 Aug 2021 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus is ready to move ahead with DaBaby after he apologised for LGBTQ+ remarks

MUMBAI: It's all about "The Climb" in Miley Cyrus' eyes.

The 28-year-old pop star, who has been a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out about DaBaby's recent homophobic remarks—which he apologized for earlier this week. But instead of expressing disdain over the situation, the "Slide Away" singer took a different approach.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," the musician began her Instagram message on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

"The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection," her statement continued. "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

As she explained, "There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!"

The "Mother's Daughter" singer reminded her followers that "knowledge is power" and that there is always room to grow.
She concluded, "I know I still have so much to learn."

Additionally, Miley directly tagged DaBaby in her caption, writing, "Check your DMS-would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"
At this time, it's unclear if DaBaby has responded to Miley's private message.

The musician came under fire after he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25.

At the time, he told festival-goers to shine their cellphone flashlights if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two-three weeks," per video shared by TMZ. He added, "Fellas, if you ain't suck a n---a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."

On Aug. 2, he issued an apology for his insensitive comments.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the 29-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging."
He continued, "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

DaBaby then apologized for "the hurtful and triggering comments" he made about the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV/AIDS.

"Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he concluded. "Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby."

The rapper originally issued an apology just days after his Rolling Loud appearance.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted on July 27. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."

However, his initial statement was met with criticism, prompting the second apology.

Moreover, he was dropped by Lollapalooza and several other music festivals he was scheduled to perform at. Along with Miley, Elton John, Dua Lipa and Madonna spoke out about DaBaby's offensive comments.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby, wrote on Instagram Stories. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

