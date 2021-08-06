Know how technology is revolutionizing sound production and empowering music creators!

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS), in association with Dolby Laboratories and Artists Aloud, to host the second session of the #EmpowerHERMUSIC initiative titled ‘New Era of Music’. It is part of the #HERMUSIC campaign launched on International Women’s Day this year. The initiative aims to empower and educate women in music on pertinent subjects like Songwriting, Music Composing, Sound Design & Mixing, Music Rights & Intellectual Property, Know-how about building the brand through Social Media & PR, and Insights on Distribution & Marketing of Music, and more. The upcoming session will emphasize how technology is empowering music creators and revolutionizing sound production.

Technology has immensely influenced the art of music. It is transforming how music is transmitted, preserved, heard, performed, and composed.

The session will have National Award and Filmfare award-winning Sound Engineer and Sound Designer Mr. KJ Singh and Senior Content Service Engineer at Dolby Atmos, Mr. Bhaskar Pal, to discuss the technological changes that have taken the Indian music space by storm.

The session ‘New Era of Music’ will dwell on the following:

• How has the music industry evolved vis-a-vis sound production?

• How have technological changes been adapted over time?

• With the growing dominance of technology, will the significance of ‘Human Touch’ diminish?

• Which are the latest technologies shaping the music industry? How is Atmos playing the role of a game-changer?

• Mixing in Dolby Atmos – how does it allow artists to push their creative boundaries?

Details of the session below:

Speakers: KJ Singh (National Award and Filmfare award-winning sound engineer, sound designer, music producer, and guitarist) and Bhaskar Pal (Senior Content Service Engineer, Dolby Atmos)

Date: 08th August 2021

Time: 5 pm

Register:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8120776695706316815