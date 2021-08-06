Chris Young and Kane Brown Commemorate "Famous Friends" multi-week No. 1 and Gold single

MUMBAI: After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration - the multi-week No. 1 "Famous Friends" - to the top of the charts, it was only fitting that the friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates were honored with a Gold plaque for the song from the top of Sony Music Nashville at Capstar Tower last night to commemorate the momentous occasion. "Famous Friends," which took home a CMT Music Awards Collaborative Video of the Year trophy, spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, in addition to topping Billboard's country radio chart and accumulating an impressive 8 weeks inside the Top 5.
"I'm really, really proud of this song and had no idea that it was going to end up blowing up like it did," shared Chris. "And I couldn't be happier honestly that I get to have a hit on the radio with someone who's been a friend of mine for a long time."
"It's a full circle moment for me," responded Kane. "You inspired me to get into music and we actually got to take this one to No. 1."
In addition, Chris was also surprised with a triple Platinum plaque for his mega-hit "I'm Comin' Over" and a Gold plaque for his album, Losing Sleep, including Platinum certification for his previous No. 1, "Hangin' On."
In commemorating the moment with Chris, Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO Randy Goodman shared, "it's amazing what's happened this past year and the music you've delivered. We're so proud of you and for you and the success you've had with Kane on 'Famous Friends' makes this a very sweet moment."
With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated 8th studio album - Famous Friends - tomorrow, August 6. Led by the chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris's famous friends, including a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny on the "booming duet" (Tennessean) "At The End Of A Bar." The new project also features a collaboration with Lauren Alaina, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Pre-add/pre-save Chris Young's upcoming Famous Friends album at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends.
Formore information and to purchase tickets to the "Famous Friends Tour 2021," visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 5.9 Million fans on TikTok,Instagram, Facebook andTwitter.
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: Returning to the release radar, Chicago-based DJ and producer Kice is back with his first release since his 2020 collaborative single, "...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, look what you made us do. The superstar singer is back with another cryptic puzzle for fans to decode. On August 5, T.Swift...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been a journey of unparalleled entertainment, of fantabulous memories as India’s favorite Punjabi music channel 9X Tashancompletes 10...read more
MUMBAI: Big Red Machine has released “Mimi (feat. Isesy)” the newest single from their upcoming album, 'How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?' due...read more
MUMBAI: After the incredible success of their monsoon song, Baarish Ban Jaana, VYRL Originals brings to you a musical treat to its ever-growing...read more