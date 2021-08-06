For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Aug 2021 16:36

Chris Young and Kane Brown Commemorate "Famous Friends" multi-week No. 1 and Gold single

MUMBAI: After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration - the multi-week No. 1 "Famous Friends" - to the top of the charts, it was only fitting that the friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates were honored with a Gold plaque for the song from the top of Sony Music Nashville at Capstar Tower last night to commemorate the momentous occasion. "Famous Friends," which took home a CMT Music Awards Collaborative Video of the Year trophy, spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, in addition to topping Billboard's country radio chart and accumulating an impressive 8 weeks inside the Top 5.

"I'm really, really proud of this song and had no idea that it was going to end up blowing up like it did," shared Chris. "And I couldn't be happier honestly that I get to have a hit on the radio with someone who's been a friend of mine for a long time."

"It's a full circle moment for me," responded Kane. "You inspired me to get into music and we actually got to take this one to No. 1."

In addition, Chris was also surprised with a triple Platinum plaque for his mega-hit "I'm Comin' Over" and a Gold plaque for his album, Losing Sleep, including Platinum certification for his previous No. 1, "Hangin' On."

In commemorating the moment with Chris, Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO Randy Goodman shared, "it's amazing what's happened this past year and the music you've delivered. We're so proud of you and for you and the success you've had with Kane on 'Famous Friends' makes this a very sweet moment."

With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated 8th studio album - Famous Friends - tomorrow, August 6. Led by the chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris's famous friends, including a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny on the "booming duet" (Tennessean) "At The End Of A Bar." The new project also features a collaboration with Lauren Alaina, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Pre-add/pre-save Chris Young's upcoming Famous Friends album at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends.

Formore information and to purchase tickets to the "Famous Friends Tour 2021," visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 5.9 Million fans on TikTok,Instagram, Facebook andTwitter.

