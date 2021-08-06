Canadian-Tamil rapper SVDP releases new collab, 'Hard Times' with R&B singer-songwriter TiKA

MUMBAI: After releasing two fierce singles ‘Savage’ and ‘Neeye Oli’, Canadian-Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul shows us his fun side in his new track, ‘Hard Times’, a collaboration with ‘one of Toronto’s most prolific creatives’, R&B singer-songwriter TiKA.
‘Hard Times’ is the third single from his upcoming album, Made in Jaffna.
“The SVDP x TiKA collab has been long overdue, so this was a dream to finally get her on a record,” says Shan of the song. “It's about accepting hard times as part of the process and embracing the dark as it comes, learning to dance in the rain. We all have our respective sounds and styles, so it was beautiful to hear it come together,” he adds.
The feel-good earworm, produced by long-time SVDP collaborator La+ch is accompanied by a video that captures the colour and soul of the Toronto creative community. Created in collaboration with Toronto-based St. Lucian designer Kyle Gervacy, the video is the marriage of global diasporas coming together through fashion and dance.
Like the ‘Neeye Oli’ video – where Shan teamed up with his personal stylist Zola Zee and Gervacy to create a vibrant world to represent the Tamil diaspora – in ‘Hard Times’, Gervacy's pieces are the perfect representation of the Toronto’s various cultural influences, including India through kasavu mundu, jewellery and Kanjeevaram silk sari.
“The pieces were just as important as the elements in the song itself, they tell their own stories. We wanted to show the world what our Toronto looks like. Zola Zee the stylist did an incredible job of visually translating the city's influences,” the Mrithangam Raps creator explains.
MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to eventsread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: Big Red Machine has released “Mimi (feat. Isesy)” the newest single from their upcoming album, 'How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?' due...read more
MUMBAI: Country music icon, Martina McBride, has been releasing anthemic music with a message for thirty years. Her legendary career is a blend of...read more
MUMBAI: After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration - the multi-week No. 1 "Famous Friends" - to...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been a journey of unparalleled entertainment, of fantabulous memories as India’s favorite Punjabi music channel 9X Tashancompletes 10...read more
MUMBAI: After the incredible success of their monsoon song, Baarish Ban Jaana, VYRL Originals brings to you a musical treat to its ever-growing...read more