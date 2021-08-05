For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Aug 2021 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Mishra's latest masterpiece 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' starring the most loved couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: After the incredible success of their monsoon song, Baarish Ban Jaana, VYRL Originals brings to you a musical treat to its ever-growing audience with - Tumse Pyaar Hai. This romantic song has been composed and sung by the eminent artist Vishal Mishra and the music video stars the much-loved real-life couple, Bigg Boss 14winner Rubina Dilaik along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11contestant Abhinav Shukla.

The soulful lyrics co-written by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore will leave a lasting impression on the listeners. Tumse Pyaar Hai is a beautiful love story that will stir one's heartstrings with its melodic, fresh tunes infused with popular traditional instruments.

The music video has been shot in the beautiful location of Malerkotla - a district in the Indian State of Punjab by directors Dilsher Singh & Khushpal Singh, they narrate a heart melting love story set in a small town of India. Abhinav and Rubina are seen to be portraying a young couple, where Abhinav is struck by Rubina’s beauty, and it was love at first sight. What follows is a heart-warming beginning of a love story and how Abhinav pursues Rubina through the song and showcases his commitment towards her.

As the story unfolds it will leave you smiling, the complete song expresses simplicity and very easily engulfs you in this universe presented by Vishal Mishra & effortlessly performed by Rubinav.

Sharing his thoughts on the release Vishal Mishra said,“I’m excited to team up with VYRL Originals once again to bring you this beautiful tale of love, and trust. I always pen down the emotions I feel which reflects in my songs as well. The video directed by Dilsher and Kushal, touches your soul in just 3 minutes and reminds you of someone that you desire to cherish your bond with. Rubina & Abhinav are amazing and I can’t think of anyone performing better than them on Tumse Pyaar Hai. I am super excited to see how people react to the song and I can’t wait to witness the magic for this one.”

Talking on the release of Tumse Pyaar Hai, Rubina and Abhinav stated, “Vishal is one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry. We fell in love with the song and knew this song is for us and our chemistry would be great onscreen. It is our second music video together and we are delighted to team up with VYRL Originals and we are thankful for their support. It was an exhilarating experience shooting for ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Fans have already started showering their love since the time we have released the BTS of our song. They have thrilled us with so much positivity and support. The song is out now and we both hope the audience is going to appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in creating it.”

Tags
Vishal Mishra Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla
Related news
News | 17 Jun 2021

Vishal Mishra: 'Kaise hua' is my companion forever

MUMBAI: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" is all set to complete two years of release on June 21. Singer Vishal Mishra, who sang the hit number "Kaise hua'' in the film, says the track is his "companion forever".

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Vishal Mishra: 'Teri hogaiyaan 2' is the quickest melody I have made

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra says the track "Teri hogaiyaan 2", which he made for the ongoing web series "Broken But Beautiful 3", is the quickest song he has made.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

Help India Breath: Katalyst Entertainment brings together a wide variety of artists to raise funds for Mission Oxygen India

MUMBAI: The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the covid-19 pandemic. As the country suffers the worst health crisis in the living memory, Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

read more
News | 10 May 2021

Vishal Mishra: Artists are like frontline workers

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra feels artistes are like frontline workers because they help people overcome stress and anxiety in testing times as the ongoing global pandemic.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Vishal Mishra: I made 'Tu bhi sataya jayega' on my birthday

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Vishal Mishra says his new song "Tu bhi sataya jayega" is special because he created the track entirely on his birthday. He says he has tried to explore emotions in the song from a woman's perspective.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
RYL0 is ready to keep us dancing all summer long on new EP 'I'm the Best!!'

MUMBAI: Rising DIY hyperpop star and producer, RYL0, has finally dropped her awaited EP 'I’m the Best!!'. An expansive exercise in the artist’s...read more

2
Peekay puts her spin on plastic human interaction By recreating a 3D world in her latest video

MUMBAI: Three successful singles down since 2020, Peekay is back with a fresh RnB/Pop tune with her favourite producer to collaborate with - Jonathan...read more

3
India’s biggest independent stars Ritviz & Nucleya announce collaborative album, Baaraat

MUMBAI: The much-awaited collaboration between two of India’s most popular and distinctive artists, Ritviz and Nucleya, was finally unveiled on...read more

4
ID&T Group sees no legal ground to continue current summary proceedings and calls on Dutch government to fully reopen in September

MUMBAI: The 'way out' as communicated by the Dutch government has always been the moment that everyone who wants to is fully vaccinated. This would...read more

5
Casio ropes in India’s music maestros for its latest campaign #CasioMakesMusicians

MUMBAI: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company rolls out a landmark campaign #CasioMakesMusicians roping in renowned Indian musicians...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games