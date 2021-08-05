Vishal Mishra's latest masterpiece 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' starring the most loved couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: After the incredible success of their monsoon song, Baarish Ban Jaana, VYRL Originals brings to you a musical treat to its ever-growing audience with - Tumse Pyaar Hai. This romantic song has been composed and sung by the eminent artist Vishal Mishra and the music video stars the much-loved real-life couple, Bigg Boss 14winner Rubina Dilaik along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11contestant Abhinav Shukla.

The soulful lyrics co-written by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore will leave a lasting impression on the listeners. Tumse Pyaar Hai is a beautiful love story that will stir one's heartstrings with its melodic, fresh tunes infused with popular traditional instruments.

The music video has been shot in the beautiful location of Malerkotla - a district in the Indian State of Punjab by directors Dilsher Singh & Khushpal Singh, they narrate a heart melting love story set in a small town of India. Abhinav and Rubina are seen to be portraying a young couple, where Abhinav is struck by Rubina’s beauty, and it was love at first sight. What follows is a heart-warming beginning of a love story and how Abhinav pursues Rubina through the song and showcases his commitment towards her.

As the story unfolds it will leave you smiling, the complete song expresses simplicity and very easily engulfs you in this universe presented by Vishal Mishra & effortlessly performed by Rubinav.

Sharing his thoughts on the release Vishal Mishra said,“I’m excited to team up with VYRL Originals once again to bring you this beautiful tale of love, and trust. I always pen down the emotions I feel which reflects in my songs as well. The video directed by Dilsher and Kushal, touches your soul in just 3 minutes and reminds you of someone that you desire to cherish your bond with. Rubina & Abhinav are amazing and I can’t think of anyone performing better than them on Tumse Pyaar Hai. I am super excited to see how people react to the song and I can’t wait to witness the magic for this one.”

Talking on the release of Tumse Pyaar Hai, Rubina and Abhinav stated, “Vishal is one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry. We fell in love with the song and knew this song is for us and our chemistry would be great onscreen. It is our second music video together and we are delighted to team up with VYRL Originals and we are thankful for their support. It was an exhilarating experience shooting for ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Fans have already started showering their love since the time we have released the BTS of our song. They have thrilled us with so much positivity and support. The song is out now and we both hope the audience is going to appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in creating it.”