Vh1 India's Sound Nation League’s last match in Round I witnesses a battle of Pop between Zephyrtone and Kayan

MUMBAI: Vh1 India’s latest edition of their virtual music offering, Sound Nation League pits the country’s rising Pop-indie artists against each other in a Tête-à-tête to glory! With the fourth match live, the race is intensifying between indie artists Zephyrtone and Kayan.
The fourth round locks the talented duo Zephyrtone and the newbie Kayan. Zephyrtone’s track Miss You has received quite a buzz and got featured in Vh1 Top 10 and Vh1 Top 50 music videos 2021. The song is an underrated gem in the world of Pop. At the same time, Kayan in her first single sings in her staple breezy manner optimistically about better days to come with a colorful video, shining in purple on a terrace.
While both the Popstars have aced the genre, but the fight for the next round is going to be fierce. Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to vote for your favourite.
