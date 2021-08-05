For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Aug 2021 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift cried watching Simone Biles "Resilience" at the Tokyo Olympics

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift knows firsthand that "It's Nice to Have a Friend."

And this week, she was just that for Simone Biles, who proved she's just as human as the rest of us by prioritizing her mental health and stepping away from numerous gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Aug. 3, Simone made her return to the Olympic stage for the balance beam competition. To celebrate, the Lover artist recorded a special message that hyped up both Simone and her fans at home.

Set to Taylor's 2020 song "This is Me Trying," the dramatic NBC clip saw the four-time gold medalist preparing for her turn on the balance beam. Taylor narrated, "When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

It cut to a video of Simone at a press conference, explaining that she's "putting mental health first, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are."

Taylor reflected, "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles. Back on the beam. In Tokyo."

Simone herself was incredibly moved by the message. "I'm crying," she tweeted after watching the video, which was titled "Trying." The 24-year-old athlete wrote, "how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Miss Swift responded to Simone's tweet less than 30 minutes later—fangirling right back at her. "I cried watching YOU," the Grammy winner told the gymnastics champ. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Annddd now we're all crying.

Tags
Taylor Swift Simone Biles Tokyo Olympics Singer
Related news
News | 05 Aug 2021

Country Music Icon Martina McBride Celebrates Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Exhibit

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Martina McBride, has been releasing anthemic music with a message for thirty years. Her legendary career is a blend of profound and bold statement songs brought to life by her soaring vocals.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2021

Casio ropes in India’s music maestros for its latest campaign #CasioMakesMusicians

MUMBAI: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company rolls out a landmark campaign #CasioMakesMusicians roping in renowned Indian musicians including Shaan, Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Billie Eilish feels "Disassociate" when looking at "Unflattering" photos

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish deals with body image issues just like many people. The only difference is her insecurities are magnified on a larger scale.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Jennifer Aniston reacts to John Mayer's dog collar investigation

MUMBAI: When it comes to that internet theory involving her ex John Mayer and dog collars, Jennifer Aniston has questions just like the rest of us.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Harry Styles’ looks dashing with new mustache look

MUMBAI: Harry Styles recently debuted another fine line and no, it's not another album of the same name.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Country Music Icon Martina McBride Celebrates Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Exhibit

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Martina McBride, has been releasing anthemic music with a message for thirty years. Her legendary career is a blend of...read more

2
Peekay puts her spin on plastic human interaction By recreating a 3D world in her latest video

MUMBAI: Three successful singles down since 2020, Peekay is back with a fresh RnB/Pop tune with her favourite producer to collaborate with - Jonathan...read more

3
Camila Cabello is the new Cinderella

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello's got some pretty big glass slippers to fill. The former Fifth Harmony singer takes on the lead role in the iconic movie...read more

4
Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!

Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to interact with their fans and perform live on MX TakaTak on 6th August & 13th August, respectively read more

5
Taylor Swift cried watching Simone Biles "Resilience" at the Tokyo Olympics

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift knows firsthand that "It's Nice to Have a Friend." And this week, she was just that for Simone Biles, who proved she's just as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games