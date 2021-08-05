RYL0 is ready to keep us dancing all summer long on new EP 'I'm the Best!!'

MUMBAI: Rising DIY hyperpop star and producer, RYL0, has finally dropped her awaited EP 'I’m the Best!!'. An expansive exercise in the artist’s ability to curate her own sound of the summer through collaboration, the project features seven songs from wildly different spectrums of the current 'pop' soundscape. From the abrasive, industrial sound of 'Business' (featuring writer and producer, DRAKExTAYLOR) to the sweet and classic pop simplicity of 'After Midnight' (produced by Mattu), RYL0 makes a point to prove that she can and will make just about anything she wants with ease.

RYL0 may be new to the world of Hyperpop, but over the course of the last six months, she has found her stride through her quick, catchy lyricism and infectious delivery. Having been recently placed on Apple Music’s 'Glitch' playlist and Spotify’s 'Fresh Finds: Pop' playlist, RYL0 has put herself on the map and shows no signs of slowing down soon.

Influenced by hits from the 2010s from artists such as the Black Eyed Peas, LMFAO, Kesha, and Nicki Minaj, RYL0 finds inspiration in pop music that predates the formation of Hyperpop as it stands today. Taking a hard deviation from her angsty and reflective releases of last summer, RYL0 is ready to keep everyone dancing all summer long with her warm, nostalgic, yet refreshing contribution to the current state of pop music.