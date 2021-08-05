For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Aug 2021 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

RYL0 is ready to keep us dancing all summer long on new EP 'I'm the Best!!'

MUMBAI: Rising DIY hyperpop star and producer, RYL0, has finally dropped her awaited EP 'I’m the Best!!'. An expansive exercise in the artist’s ability to curate her own sound of the summer through collaboration, the project features seven songs from wildly different spectrums of the current 'pop' soundscape. From the abrasive, industrial sound of 'Business' (featuring writer and producer, DRAKExTAYLOR) to the sweet and classic pop simplicity of 'After Midnight' (produced by Mattu), RYL0 makes a point to prove that she can and will make just about anything she wants with ease.

RYL0 may be new to the world of Hyperpop, but over the course of the last six months, she has found her stride through her quick, catchy lyricism and infectious delivery. Having been recently placed on Apple Music’s 'Glitch' playlist and Spotify’s 'Fresh Finds: Pop' playlist, RYL0 has put herself on the map and shows no signs of slowing down soon.

Influenced by hits from the 2010s from artists such as the Black Eyed Peas, LMFAO, Kesha, and Nicki Minaj, RYL0 finds inspiration in pop music that predates the formation of Hyperpop as it stands today. Taking a hard deviation from her angsty and reflective releases of last summer, RYL0 is ready to keep everyone dancing all summer long with her warm, nostalgic, yet refreshing contribution to the current state of pop music.

Tags
Black Eyed Peas LMFAO Kesha Nicki Minaj Apple music
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2021

A look back at the legendary careers of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and how they made their place as the queens of Rap and Pop

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally talented artist to produce record breaking music year on year. Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry seemed to have mastered this feat for more than a decade now!

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos on social media

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set of pictures of herself posing on a couch on Saturday late night on Instagram. Only one photograph features her son.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Watch Nicki Minaj’s son learning to walk

MUMBAI: A moment for life! Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him) trying to take his first little steps.

read more
News | 14 May 2021

Nicki Minaj drops 'Beam Me Up Scotty' with Drake and Lil Wayne collab

MUMBAI: The Barbz weren’t disappointed.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Kesha reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's 'Masked Singer' cover of 'Tik Tok'

MUMBAI: Not at all flattered. Kesha could not hide her embarrassment while watching Caitlyn Jenner cover her hit “Tik Tok” on The Masked Singer. Caitlyn Jenner Through the Years

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Peekay puts her spin on plastic human interaction By recreating a 3D world in her latest video

MUMBAI: Three successful singles down since 2020, Peekay is back with a fresh RnB/Pop tune with her favourite producer to collaborate with - Jonathan...read more

2
India’s biggest independent stars Ritviz & Nucleya announce collaborative album, Baaraat

MUMBAI: The much-awaited collaboration between two of India’s most popular and distinctive artists, Ritviz and Nucleya, was finally unveiled on...read more

3
ID&T Group sees no legal ground to continue current summary proceedings and calls on Dutch government to fully reopen in September

MUMBAI: The 'way out' as communicated by the Dutch government has always been the moment that everyone who wants to is fully vaccinated. This would...read more

4
Casio ropes in India’s music maestros for its latest campaign #CasioMakesMusicians

MUMBAI: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company rolls out a landmark campaign #CasioMakesMusicians roping in renowned Indian musicians...read more

5
Ace lyricist Jaani expresses his feelings as a mentor to Romaana on the release of his first-ever EP 'Mehrbaniaan' by Desi Melodies

MUMBAI: Romaana, one of the fastest-rising artists in the Indian music industry, has unleashed his eagerly awaited EP, 'Mehrbaniaan' via Desi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games