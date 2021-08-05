Camila Cabello is the new Cinderella

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello's got some pretty big glass slippers to fill.

The former Fifth Harmony singer takes on the lead role in the iconic movie Cinderella, and in this iteration, the classic story is going modern. On August 3, exactly one month before the film's Sept. 3 release, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first full-length trailer for the magical tale.

This version showcases Cinderella (Cabello) as a seamstress who designs dresses for her business, "Dresses by Ella," and has ambitions beyond the royal castle and marriage. While getting ready for the ball, "Fabulous Godmother" Fab G (Billy Porter) gives her options for meeting the prince. One of them is a pantsuit. "You said you wanted to be a businesswoman," Fab G says after dressing her in the blue outfit.

While Prince Charming (Nicholas Galitzine) is captivated by her stumbling entrance into the ball, Cinderella asserts that she has dreams she has to chase and won't settle just for marriage.

After he asks her to be his princess, she replies, "What about my work? I don't want a life stuck waiting from a royal box any more than a life confined to a basement."

We also see Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, telling Cinderella to marry the prince and fix their family problems. The Kay Cannon-directed film also includes Minnie Driver as the Queen and James Corden as a footman.

Camila shared the trailer on her social media, and wrote, "Can't wait to share this MAGICAL film with you September 3."

Idina also has been praising the upcoming film on her profile. "You have to see this," she expressed on Twitter. "@Camila_Cabello is an absolute star and @theebillyporter the most beautiful fab g. Music rocks. It's joyous and funny and the stepmother isn't too bad either."