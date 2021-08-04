Saath Kya Nibhaoge first lookout! Sonu Sood And Nidhhi Agerwal are ready to reveal The 'Song of the year'

MUMBAI: India's hero Sonu Sood has reunited with his Happy New Year director Farah Khan for the much-awaited song of the year 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'. The music video also features Nidhhi Agerwal.
Produced by Desi Music Factory 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' has been shot in Punjab and will see Sonu Sood play the character of a farmer becoming a cop. The song is a recreated version of the famous 90's jam 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' and is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar.
Taking to Instagram, Sonu, Farah, and Nidhhi posted the first official poster of the song. The trio has also announced that the teaser will be released on August 5th.
On bringing the team together, Anshul Garg, President, and MD of Desi Music Factory said, "I am very happy to be collaborating with such talented people for this special song. We are overwhelmed with the response the announcement has garnered, hoping that the audience showers their love to the song as well."
