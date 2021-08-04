For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Aug 2021 11:23 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi Singer Romaana to released his first-ever EP via Desi Melodies including 4 tracks, check out now

MUMBAI: One of the fastest rising artists in the Indian music industry, Romaana unveiled his eagerly awaited EP, ‘Mehrbaniaan’ via Desi Melodies today. It consists of four songs written, composed, and performed by the 26-year-old. The music has been produced by Jaani, Avvy Sra, and Jaydden.

Talking about his latest release, Romaana said “After putting out my debut single ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan’ in April 2021, I spent the majority of my time writing new songs, and ‘Mehrbaniaan’ is the result! This project is very close to my heart and inspired by real-life events. Lyrically, each song explores a different theme of romance, which I think the listeners will resonate to in their personal capacity. I wanted to try out something new in terms of music and a heartfelt thanks to Jaani, Avvy Sra, and Jaydden, for creating music that sounds so fresh. I hope you all like the EP and spread the love!”

The first song that shares its name with the EP, ‘Mehrbaniaan’, is a story from the perspective of a helpless bride who is thanking her toxic admirer to exit her life; ‘Khair Allah Khair’ articulates the protagonist’s longing to see his partner; ‘Kithe Reh Gaye’ expresses the craving for his lover to come back; and for 'Mann Dolje' Romaana uses the canvas to praise his lover’s eyes and how captivating they are by using alluring metaphors.

https://www.instagram.com/romaana44/?hl=en

Romaana was discovered by Jaani in 2017 and since then he has been mentored by the ace lyricist, giving him the opportunity to be a part of record-shattering songs like Arijit Singh's 'Pachtaoge' and 'Filhall' by B-Praak. He has also composed the first stanza of B-Praak’s ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma, and is credited as the lyricist of Jassie Gill’s super hit song ‘Ehna Chauni Aa’ that earned him critical appreciation and brilliant fan reaction. The young talent has contributed to superhits like ‘Haath Chumme’, ‘Sufna’ and ‘Qismat’ as well. Romaana embarked on the journey as a solo artist ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan’ under the production of Desi Melodies. Written and composed by Jaani, along with music by B-Praak, it currently stands at upwards of 28 million views on YouTube.

