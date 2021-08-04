For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Aug 2021 15:54

Jennifer Aniston reacts to John Mayer's dog collar investigation

MUMBAI: When it comes to that internet theory involving her ex John Mayer and dog collars, Jennifer Aniston has questions just like the rest of us.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, let's unpack this: Back in March, the internet suddenly suspected Mayer and Aniston were back in each other's life after the musician posted a TikTok with dogs. As eagle-eyed viewers theorized, one wasn't just any dog, but possibly Aniston's rescue pup, Lord Chesterfield. Why did they think this? Aside from the matching fur of the dog in the video with Aniston's pet, social media detectives thought their collars looked identical.

Asked whether she knew about the frenzy this caused with people trying to identify the collars on her dogs, the InStyle cover star said, "It's funny you should say that because the collars are so cool. My trainer's friend makes them-the brand is called RN Design. I've received a lot of questions about the dog collars."

As for Deuxmoi-the Instagram account that features sightings of celebrities and raised the dog collar theory-she's apparently not as familiar. "What prompts the question about dog collars if I'm shown at dinner?" she asked. "That's what I'd like to get to the bottom of."

Had the two stars been hanging out, it would not have been entirely out of left field. After all, in addition to their romantic history, they were both spotted at Sunset Tower Hotel around the same time back in February 2020. And, sure, while we can chock their separate outings to the same restaurant on the same night up to coincidence, there's also their eyebrow-raising social media activity. In April, she was spotted watching his Instagram Live. Months later in December, he "liked" photos of the actress on an Instagram fan account.

In short, the mystery of the dog collar remains. Until next time, Internet sleuths.

Tags
Jennifer Aniston John Mayer music Singer
