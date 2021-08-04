Harry Styles’ looks dashing with new mustache look

MUMBAI: Harry Styles recently debuted another fine line and no, it's not another album of the same name.

Rather, it's the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mustache that has made a triumphant return and as expected, the Internet just can't seem to get enough of it. After returning from a trip to Italy with Olivia Wilde, the 27-year-old singer was spotted by a fan while at a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Following the July 31 encounter, the fan—as anyone in that situation would—shared the overwhelmingly good news with her followers on TikTok.

It all started when @arieastman first uploaded a video of herself casually sipping coffee on TikTok with the text in the video reading, "When you realize you are sitting next to Harry Styles and didn't f--king wash your hair." Adding to the shock of the moment, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just thought I'd have a lazy Saturday morning at my local coffee shop and Harry Styles is here."

Much to the delight of fans, she then shared a quick video of the artist hanging out and having a good time with friends, which made it more than clear that not only was he in seemingly good spirits, but maybe most importantly, the singer is back to having a ‘stache.

In a follow-up video, Arie explained that although she didn't talk to him personally (but casually waved to his friend's dog), that he "seemed really nice and seemed happy."

And after all, that's what life is really about—especially according to his fan base on Twitter. Needless to say, the Internet has their opinions of the singer's look, but one fan in particular seemed to sum up the true focus of the matter.

"I don't care if you like Harry's mustache or not," one fan tweeted. "LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE LOOKS."