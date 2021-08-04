Billie Eilish feels "Disassociate" when looking at "Unflattering" photos

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish deals with body image issues just like many people. The only difference is her insecurities are magnified on a larger scale.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," the "Happier Than Ever" singer told The Guardian. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering."

Billie, who became famous in 2015 for her song "Ocean Eyes," has rejected the notion that she has to wear skintight clothing as a pop star since the start of her career. She "hid" her body so much so, that when she wears tighter clothing, it usually causes a big reaction online.

The 19-year-old artist said she has to "separate" thinking about what her body looks like and simply just live in the moment because of her "terrible relationship" with her body. "I just have to disassociate," she said.

She also addressed her troubled relationship with paparazzi and how it affects her body image.

Billie continued: "Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn't know the picture's being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone's like, 'Fat!'"

Billie has come to question why she feels this way, saying that having insecurities about body image is a bit strange when bodies are a functional means of survival.

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," Billie asserted. "We only need them to survive. It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

The singer just released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. It followed her 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?