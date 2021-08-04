For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Aug 2021 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish feels "Disassociate" when looking at "Unflattering" photos

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish deals with body image issues just like many people. The only difference is her insecurities are magnified on a larger scale.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," the "Happier Than Ever" singer told The Guardian. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering."

Billie, who became famous in 2015 for her song "Ocean Eyes," has rejected the notion that she has to wear skintight clothing as a pop star since the start of her career. She "hid" her body so much so, that when she wears tighter clothing, it usually causes a big reaction online.

The 19-year-old artist said she has to "separate" thinking about what her body looks like and simply just live in the moment because of her "terrible relationship" with her body. "I just have to disassociate," she said.

She also addressed her troubled relationship with paparazzi and how it affects her body image.

Billie continued: "Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn't know the picture's being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone's like, 'Fat!'"

Billie has come to question why she feels this way, saying that having insecurities about body image is a bit strange when bodies are a functional means of survival.

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," Billie asserted. "We only need them to survive. It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

The singer just released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. It followed her 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Tags
Billie Eilish music Singer
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2021

Saath Kya Nibhaoge first lookout! Sonu Sood And Nidhhi Agerwal are ready to reveal The 'Song of the year'

MUMBAI: India's hero Sonu Sood has reunited with his Happy New Year director Farah Khan for the much-awaited song of the year 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'. The music video also features Nidhhi Agerwal.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Jennifer Aniston reacts to John Mayer's dog collar investigation

MUMBAI: When it comes to that internet theory involving her ex John Mayer and dog collars, Jennifer Aniston has questions just like the rest of us.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Ariana Grande's next concert will be in Fortnite

MUMBAI: Last week, Epic Games teased that a “record-breaking superstar” would be performing in Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series, and now we know that the mystery performer is none other than Ariana Grande.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Harry Styles’ looks dashing with new mustache look

MUMBAI: Harry Styles recently debuted another fine line and no, it's not another album of the same name.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2021

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused for domestic violence by wife Shalini

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini has accused the singer-rapper of domestic violence. She has filed a plea against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, report ANI. The court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande's next concert will be in Fortnite

MUMBAI: Last week, Epic Games teased that a “record-breaking superstar” would be performing in Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series, and now...read more

2
Harry Styles’ looks dashing with new mustache look

MUMBAI: Harry Styles recently debuted another fine line and no, it's not another album of the same name. Rather, it's the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's...read more

3
SONY Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube Channel adds Corsak remix of Yoh Kamiyama's 'Irokosui'

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan returns to the release circuit this month with the highly-anticipated ninth episode via their new ‘Sakura Chill Beats’...read more

4
Chris Young announces 2021 headline tour

“Famous Friends Tour 2021” includes 13 arena and amphitheater dates October through December. Mitchell Tenpenny joins tour as direct support along...read more

5
Jennifer Aniston reacts to John Mayer's dog collar investigation

MUMBAI: When it comes to that internet theory involving her ex John Mayer and dog collars, Jennifer Aniston has questions just like the rest of us. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games