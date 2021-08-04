For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Aug 2021 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande's next concert will be in Fortnite

MUMBAI: Last week, Epic Games teased that a “record-breaking superstar” would be performing in Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series, and now we know that the mystery performer is none other than Ariana Grande.

The five-show concert series kicks off August 6th at 6PM ET, and shows will run through August 8th. (You can find the full schedule here.) Epic recommends being ready in-game 60 minutes before any of the performances so that you can jump into the Rift Tour playlist when it goes live 30 minutes ahead of showtime. Fortnite events have filled up in the past — I personally missed Fortnite’s “The Device” event in-game because I signed on too late — so I’d recommend showing up early to the Rift Tour shows just in case.

As for what you can expect from the shows? “Building on and incorporating other celebrated Fortnite moments, the Rift Tour will begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game,” according to Epic Games. “Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide.
Epic will also be selling a skin based on Grande as part of its Icon Series, which features real-world celebrities like LeBron James and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Grande’s skin will go on sale August 4th at 8PM ET, meaning you can show up to Grande’s concert dressed as Grande, and you can get a preview of the skin and a backpack based on her actual pet pig, Piggy Smallz, in this teaser video:

