Sufi Score recreated the magic of beautiful ghazal “Kahaan Aake Rukne The Raaste” with singer Jazim Sharma

MUMBAI: Sufi Score collaborated with singer Jazim Sharma to recreated Ustad Ghulam Ali Sahib’s masterpiece“Kahaan Aake Rukne the Raaste. The song also features beautiful Rumman Ahmed in the lead. This recreation is a loving tribute to Ustad Ghulam Ali.

In this fresh re-creation of Ustad Ghulam Ali Sahib’s hit Ghazal “Kahaan Aake Rukne the Raaste”, Jazim Sharma’s velvety voice takes you on an emotional journey. Ups and downs, love that lingers, the pain of breakup…and reunion, the twists and turns in the road of life.

Talking About the song singer Jazim Sharma says," I am so blessed that I got the opportunity to recreate one of my favourites by my inspiration ustad Ghulam ali khan Sahab.

Thanks to Sufiscore for producing & promoting this beautiful piece of art"

Sufiscore has created a platform dedicated to promoting music of unparalleled standard. Each presentation of Sufiscore is a gem. And so for this special presentation the only choice was Jazim Sharma, a protegee and inspired by living legend esteemed Ustad Ghulam Ali.

Jazim Sharma has received great acclaim in the past few years, for his spectacular performances of contemporary and traditional ghazals. Multitalented Jazim Sharma is not only a superb singer, he is also an outstanding composer, and an excellent musician, Classically trained from childhood, he is known for his intricate singing style and versatility—comfortable singing semi-classical to earthy folk.

Enjoy this beautiful romantic song video, filmed on a grand and lavish scale, and shot in charming locales in Bathinda ( Punjab ) . Director Harp Farmer has beautifully captured the essence of this romantic ghazal penned by Amjad Islam Amjad.