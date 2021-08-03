For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Aug 2021 12:30

SONY Music Japan's 'Sakura Chill Beats' YouTube Channel adds Corsak remix of Yoh Kamiyama's 'Irokosui'

MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan returns to the release circuit this month with the highly-anticipated ninth episode via their new ‘Sakura Chill Beats’ YouTube channel. Since the start of the summer, it has served as the official hub for new takes on anime and video game themes, with RetroVision, Slushii, James Landino, Tokyo Machine, Half an Orange, and Outr3ach all featured over the last several months. This time around, renowned Shanghai-based talent Corsak has been enlisted for remix duties once again, directly following up his rework of Ikimonogakari’s ‘BAKU’ from the tail end of this June. For his latest, he reimagines Yoh Kamiyama’s ‘Irokosui’, the opening theme to groundbreaking anime series Horimiya. Out now via SONY Music Japan, it’s available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

Corsak’s fresh, new take on the tune transforms its source material into a propulsive, four-on-the-floor electronic dance music anthem. Pivoting stylistically, his newfound rendition replaces the pop sensibilities audibly present throughout the original’s entirety and instead opts to feature hard-hitting production elements replete with an enticing future bass flair and a consistently larger-than-life tone. Sonically enthralling from start-to-finish, the new reinterpretation’s propelling ambiance is effortlessly maintained, in turn highlighting its rich, touching lyricism. In all, it showcases the sprightly lightheartedness and overall fun nature of Horimiya, an anime that entails a love story of two high schoolers who lead normal, unassuming lives at school, but completely different ones at home.

To go beyond the ‘Sakura Chill Beats’ YouTube, be sure to check out the channel’s weekly updated official Spotify playlist featuring curated selections from the remixer and original artists. This week, immerse yourself in sounds hand-selected by Corsak and Yoh Kamiyama.

Percept Live targets listing in 2025 at over Rs 2,400 cr valuation

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary

News
Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group

News
NTIA response to Prime Minister's statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM's announcement

News
BMG and SESAC DIGITAL licensing expand partnership for Southeast Asia and Australia/New-Zealand, Administered by Mint

MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensin

News
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19t

