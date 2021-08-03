Nikita Ahuja's 'Jaane tum kahaan the' brings a kind of love that you think will stay forever

MUMBAI: After the massive success of “Ishq Ishq Ishq", singer Nikita Ahuja brings to you “Jaane tum kahaan the”, a song about falling out of love.

"Jaane tum kahaan the" brings a kind of love that you think will stay forever. “It’s a vibe, like a moment of fear that almost all of us go through. Some people get over it in days and some take years''.

Nikita’s Gaana Original “Ishq Ishq Ishq”, a love ballad gained 10+ Million hits on Gaana. “People loved it at the first listen because they connected to it and it made them happy. It reached 10 million hits without any promotions which came to me as a surprise as well. Thanks to the Gaana team for picking this one”.

Though the lockdown is gradually lifting and things seem to be getting back on track, the singer shared she has stayed away from home for college and now music for a long time, she really misses her family and town. Her lockdown was only about a lot of music and family. She composed “Jaane tum kahaan the “during lockdown on one of those nights.

“Music has been the biggest support”. It’s a very beautiful form to express and also to get away for a while. “I’m blessed that we as songwriters get to be the voice for what people feel. It feels wholesome and great after making a song”.

Currently the singer is working on her EP and some new projects. “I’m very excited for people to listen to what’s in store”.