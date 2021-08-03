Himesh Reshammiya's Tere Bagairr new video features the singers, Pawandeep & Arunita by popular demand! Song out now

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya has been creating waves in the music industry right from day 1. The multi talented singer, composer and actor recently launched his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and the songs thereafter from the label have been superhit successes!
The rockstar has delivered time and again on his promise to his fans for soulful melodies bringing back the true blue music era with a bang. Delivering yet again to his millions of fans across the globe, Himesh has now released a studio video of the Indian Idol singers, Pawandeep and Arunita for the song Tere Bagairr. The song's official video featured Parth and Ishita Chauhan and surpassed the 20 million views milestone with 6 million audio streams in record time. The track was so well accepted by the audience that they requested the superhit machine to release a video of the talented singers, and Himesh graciously complied.
The video is shot in the studio along with Pawandeep and Arunita and it will give you goosebumps time and again, we assure you.
Watch the new video of Tere Bagairr here :
