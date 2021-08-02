HI-LO and Reinier Zonneveld serve up a two-track EP ‘Balearic Mornings’

MUMBAI: Following on from 'Saw of Olympus’ which is the most streamed techno track on Spotify since its release

The 99th EP on the iconic Filth on Acid label comes from label boss Reinier Zonneveld and frequent collaborator HI-LO, and they serve up two more terrific tunes. After releasing 'Saw of Olympus’ which is the most streamed techno track on Spotify since its release, the duo return with another highly anticipated collaborative release. The first single ‘Beleric Mornings’ is out today on Spotify and Apple Music, while ‘Existencia’ will follow on August 6th.

LISTEN HERE

While on a trip together digging on the beaches of Ibiza from dusk till dawn, the Dutchmen found each other dancing as the sun rose for another blissful Balearic day. That experience inspired the music here.

Balearic Mornings is a deep and sunny tune with bright and colourful chords that bring trance-like feelings. It still makes a big impact on the floor, especially with the soulful female vocal, but is packed with real heat and heart. Existencia is a driving, rolling track with big drums, euphoric chords and a real sense of powerful forward motion. Of course, some textbook acid also arrives to race along next to the bass and ensure maximum dance effort impact.

The pair finally had the chance to play out their releases live and received an overwhelming reaction from fans. HI-LO joined Reinier Zonneveld for his recent Tilburg club night as part of Reinier’s 'Karren Maar' national tour which saw six performances across the pair's home country, The Netherlands. Their amazing synergy in the studio continues to shine through with praise coming from fans and DJs alike.

‘Balearic Mornings’ is out today on Spotify and Apple Music. Stay tuned for the second single ‘Existencia’ to drop on August 6th via Filth On Acid.

About HI-LO

Oliver’s HI-LO alias is reserved for his deepest and darkest records, which have taken the techno scene by storm in recent months, leaving him as the #8 best selling Techno artist in the last 6 months according to Beatport. Having released a series of tunes inspired by the Greek Gods, which garnered support from the likes of Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Enrico Sangiuliano, UMEK, Amelie Lens, Deadmau5 and Above & Beyond amongst others, two of the songs “Zeus” & “Kronos”, landed in the top 10 of the most supported Techno tracks on 1001tracklists in 2020, which was a contributing factor to Oliver being awarded the coveted spot as the #1 most supported artist platform wide. Also in 2020, Oliver landed in the DJ Mag Top 10 for the third year in a row and continues to remain in the Top 500 most-streamed artists in the world, on Spotify!

Keywords: HI-LO, Reinier Zonneveld, Balearic Mornings About Reinier Zonneveld Techno giant, Reinier Zonneveld is known for his unique live sets, highly respected for his marathon sets. His own imprint Filth On Acid is one of the best-selling and most supported labels in the electronic scene with releases of Carl Cox and many more, the label is claiming the number one spot on and off as the leading techno label on Beatport. After becoming a resident at the legendary Awakenings and Time Warp, he’s taking things a step further as he has launched his very own Festival. Live NOW Festival is nothing out of the ordinary; Zonneveld will be the only artist on the bill and will play for a mindblowing 11 hours straight. Stretching the limits of what’s possible is exactly what Reinier Zonneveld does best.